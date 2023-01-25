ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

4 more arrests made in shooting which killed man, unborn child in Greenwood

By Robert Cox
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVLD6_0kR4yITF00

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Four more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man and an unborn child in Greenwood just days before Christmas.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Gardens at Parkway Apartments on December 20.

Greenwood Police said a man was getting into a car with two women when someone opened fire on them.

One woman, who was nine months pregnant at the time, and the man were hit by gunfire.

Police said the woman was shot in the back while the man was shot in the leg. Both were driven to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Officers said the unborn child died.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Dion Goode, died the next day from his injuries.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody hours after the shooting at an apartment on Haltiwanger Road. He was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Greenwood Police announced more arrests Tuesday.

20-year-old Yoshira Quendalyn Martin was been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. 20-year-old Jalen Whitt was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

19-year-old Onjalya Lakia Wiggins was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

“This kind of activity is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” said Police Chief TJ Chaudoin in a statement. “Our department will continue to prosecute anyone who has any kind of involvement in these violent acts.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on SC 80 near SC 290 at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Master Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan was traveling West on SC 80. The driver traveled […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF)- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-85 northbound near mile marker 72 at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2017 Kia SUV was traveling North on I-85 in the left lane. The pedestrian had exited a […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF Salute To Service | Eric Baksin

Unlike many of WJBF's Salute To Service honorees, Eric Baksin didn't come from a military background. He grew up near Chicago dreaming of becoming a police officer. That was, until 9/11.
EVANS, GA
WJBF

USC Aiken takes down Augusta, 68-52

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team knocked off the Augusta Jaguars Wednesday evening, 68-52.  The Pacers are now 11-8 (5-4 PBC) on the season.  Head coach Mark Miller‘s team was led by Jentri Worley’s 15 points on five-of-eight shooting from the floor. She was one-of-two from behind the arc and added four from […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Pacers knock off No. 9 Jaguars, 81-76

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team posted an 81-76 victory over No. 9 Augusta Wednesday evening.  The Pacers are now 14-5 (7-2 PBC). The Jaguars fall to 16-3 (7-2 PBC).    The Pacers were led by Tehree Horn’s 16 points in 28 minutes of action. Jameel Rideout accounted for 13 points on four-of-seven shooting. […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy