Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found
Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
Toddler Hospitalized With Burns and Fentanyl Ingestion, Lafayette Couple Faces Cruelty Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A mother and her boyfriend are now behind bars after the woman's daughter was hospitalized Thursday night with burns and drug ingestion. Lafayette Police say detectives with the LPD's Youth Services Section were called to a local hospital around 6:00 p.m. after a 2-year-old girl was brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Detectives say the toddler suffered second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body.
Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
UPDATE: Lafayette, Louisiana Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Woman to Death
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) According to a preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Kouminique Marie Savoy, the victim of Monday's homicide, was stabbed to death. ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in...
Former Employee Allegedly Drains Crawfish Ponds in Allen Parish
One man is behind bars after he allegedly drained his former employer's crawfish ponds in Oberlin, La. Matt Hebert tells us that his crawfish ponds were drained after a former employee went onto his property and pulled the drain pipes. The incident happened in the overnight hours and when they...
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
Louisiana has been celebrating Mardi Gras since 1699. The origins of Mardi Gras are thought to be from medieval Europe. And although France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, New Orleans perfected it. New Orleans was the first American city to celebrate Mardi Gras. The first known Mardi Gras parade took place in New Orleans in 1837.
How Many Louisiana ‘World Capitals’ Can You Name?
The dictionary defines capital as "the most important city or town or region. Usually, it's the seat of government and an administrative center". Here in Louisiana, we define our "capitals" a little differently. Sure we have Baton Rouge as a capital city but in Louisiana, there are a lot of things to be "capital of".
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Reggie’s in Tigerland Has License Pulled, Judge Sets Bond for Suspects in Madison Brooks Rape Case
State officials are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar in the wake of reports that a 19-year-old LSU student was heavily drinking there before being raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle. It's an absolutely heartbreaking story that we've been following since it was reported that LSU...
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana
Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
Louisiana Department of Education Encouraged With Teacher Retention Stats
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Over the last couple of years, Louisiana has seen some small wins as it continues to dig out of its near last place rankings in education (#48 according to usnews.com). One of the small wins that comes to mind is the number one national ranking...
Railroad Street Shooting Victim Identified by Lafayette Police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead. Zaveon Willis, age 20, of Lafayette was found on Railroad Street on Sunday after officers responded to a shooting in the area. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.
Louisiana Reports Rise in Dangerous ‘Look Who Just Died’ Text Scam
Have you or someone you know received a text from someone you know that reads "Look who just died" along with a link to an obituary? Don't click on it, and here's why... Imagine getting a text from someone you know, someone from your phone's contact list, that reads "Look who just died" with a link to an obituary.
Louisiana Video of Cajun Potato Soup Leaves British Man Speechless
A British vlogger has been speechless after watching a Louisiana man cook an amazingly delicious potato soup. It's a Louisiana thing, he just doesn't understand... In Acadiana, we cook gumbo, sauce piquante, courtbouillon, rice and gravy, etouffee, and more without giving it a second thought. Why would we? We know...
