Saint Landry Parish, LA

Toddler Hospitalized With Burns and Fentanyl Ingestion, Lafayette Couple Faces Cruelty Charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A mother and her boyfriend are now behind bars after the woman's daughter was hospitalized Thursday night with burns and drug ingestion. Lafayette Police say detectives with the LPD's Youth Services Section were called to a local hospital around 6:00 p.m. after a 2-year-old girl was brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Detectives say the toddler suffered second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s

Louisiana has been celebrating Mardi Gras since 1699. The origins of Mardi Gras are thought to be from medieval Europe. And although France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, New Orleans perfected it. New Orleans was the first American city to celebrate Mardi Gras. The first known Mardi Gras parade took place in New Orleans in 1837.
LOUISIANA STATE
How Many Louisiana ‘World Capitals’ Can You Name?

The dictionary defines capital as "the most important city or town or region. Usually, it's the seat of government and an administrative center". Here in Louisiana, we define our "capitals" a little differently. Sure we have Baton Rouge as a capital city but in Louisiana, there are a lot of things to be "capital of".
LOUISIANA STATE
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana

Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
LOUISIANA STATE
Railroad Street Shooting Victim Identified by Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead. Zaveon Willis, age 20, of Lafayette was found on Railroad Street on Sunday after officers responded to a shooting in the area. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
