Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Biden admin breaks down student debt relief numbers: California had the most applicants; Wyoming the fewest
The Biden administration released state-by-state data on Friday breaking down who applied for President Biden’s student debt relief program last year. While the program that would give millions of Americans up to $20,000 in student debt relief is being challenged before the Supreme Court, the Biden administration broke down the data of those who seek it.
Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve has tried to cool the economy and inflation by raising interest rates. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 21 fell by...
Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
(NEXSTAR) – It may seem like it takes a lot to be among the top 1% of earners in the U.S. That’s mostly true, considering less than 10% of all American households earn more than $200,000, Census Bureau data shows. But, a new analysis found it may be easier to break into the highest level of earners than others.
