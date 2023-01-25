Read full article on original website
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
Puppy Instantly Tries to Befriend Toddler and It's Just So Pure
There's nothing like the friendship that develops between dogs and children when they grow up together. Dogs teach kids responsibility, how to be gentle with living creatures, and empathy. Plus, when they meet each other it's just too incredibly adorable. TikTok account holder @Katelynfletcher posted the following precious video. Oh...
Alaskan Puppy Bus Has the Cutest Passengers in Transportation History
All aboard the puppy bus! If you or your furry friends live in, or plan to visit, Alaska, you don’t want to miss this “paw”fect form of transportation. Mo Mountain Mutts is a dog pack-walking business with a customized bus to take pups on adventures. It has gone viral on social media due to its […] The post Alaskan Puppy Bus Has the Cutest Passengers in Transportation History appeared first on DogTime.
Mom gives birth on the toilet in viral TikTok—and that’s not the only surprise
There are birth stories and there are BIRTH STORIES, amiright? Well this one surely tops the list, because it’s not every day a mom gives birth while on the toilet. And captures it on video. And goes viral for said video on TikTok. Mom of 7 and influencer Ariel...
Owner reunited with abandoned dog after leaving heartbreaking note
WRTV) — With the help of social media, an animal shelter in Tennessee found the owner of an abandoned dog who had a heartbreaking note attached to his collar. The note, which was posted by the McKamey Animal Shelter, along with a photo of Lilo, states that the owner could no longer care for the dog.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'
Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?
Lenoria Jones was born in 1992 to Deidre Jones. Her father's identity remains unknown. Struggling with substance abuse, Deidre relinquished her parental rights immediately after she gave birth. Lenoria was placed in the custody of the state and she bounced around between different relatives. Deidre moved away to Arkansas but kept in touch with Lenoria over the phone. Relatives described Lenoria as a "crack baby." She was diagnosed with ADHD and was defined as a special needs child.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.
Two kids died when their dad left them in a hot car by accident. Their mother keeps their shoes.
Four months ago, Marissa Rodriguez's husband accidentally left their twin children in a hot car. Now, she is talking to Dr. Phil about the hard time and how she is standing by her husband. Dr. Phil tells Marissa Rodriguez that she should stay with her husband.
