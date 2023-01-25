Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
businessobserverfl.com
Calling all contractors: Submissions for Top 50 issue are being accepted
The Business Observer is once again putting out a call for action for the Top 50 Contractors in the paper’s coverage area, which extends from Tampa to Naples and includes Polk County. Companies are ranked by gross annual revenue. The company to beat this year is perennial leader Manhattan...
Voting by mail? You might need to request another ballot
Are you voting by mail in the next election? You won't get your ballot unless you put in a request.
Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh fined $8K by ethics commission for 'VIP' COVID vaccine site
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh was fined $8,000 by the Florida Commission of Ethics for her role in organizing a selective COVID-19 vaccination site in February 2021. The vaccine was just being rolled out to the general public after being approved for emergency use by...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
Tampa woman discovers crook stole her stimulus money
"Someone had been using her number, filing tax returns under her number, and the stimulus check was going to the account that showed up on these tax returns."
stpetecatalyst.com
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
New boundary plan in Hillsborough County to reduce parents' frustrations
Liam Smith loves the swingset at Charles B. Williams Park in Westshore Palms, a Tampa neighborhood just south of I-275 and just west of N Lois Ave.
Bay News 9
Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
Hernando County passes smoking, vaping ban at parks and beaches
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping will be banned in Hernando County parks and beaches starting May 15, according to a news release. The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance back on Dec. 12, 2022, county leaders said in a statement. The county said "no...
flcourier.com
Pinellas County schools ban Morrison book
Pinellas County high school students no longer will have access to Toni Morrison’s first book, “The Bluest Eye,” in their classrooms or libraries. School district officials announced Tuesday that they had removed the title from circulation after a review prompted by the complaint of a parent at Palm Harbor University High.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
Citing federal ruling, suspended Hillsborough state attorney sends letter to DeSantis asking for job back
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, asking to be reinstated based on the findings of a federal judge. Although the judge declined to order Warren’s reinstatement citing a lack of jurisdiction, the same opinion found that...
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
Tampa says it has met goal to make massive construction projects more inclusive
At the site of a former warehouse on East Hanna Avenue, the sprawling new complex will be the future home of six city departments.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district
The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
