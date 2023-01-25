Read full article on original website
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
Missing pregnant woman and boyfriend both found safe, according to Virginia police
Virginia State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department are both searching for a woman they believe to be high-risk.
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
VB teacher arrested for allegedly making threats against middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A middle school teacher is behind bars for allegedly making threats against the school. Virginia Beach police arrested 61-year-old John Dupont Thursday night, and a judge arraigned him in court Friday afternoon. He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public...
Second mental examination ordered in trial of Hampton father of missing child
As we approach the one-year anniversary of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's disappearance, his father, Cory Bigsby, appeared in court Friday.
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News
Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening. In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.
No reopening date for Chesapeake Walmart following deadly mass shooting, spokesperson says
There is no reopening date set for the Walmart location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake following November's deadly mass shooting.
Man killed in Hampton shooting; Police responding to Fallon Court
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 700 block of Fallon Court. A man was found dead at the scene, according to police.
Superintendent, Assistant Principal Depart After Student Shoots Teacher In VA: Reports
Some school officials in Virginia are reportedly leaving their posts in the wake of an elementary school student shooting his teacher in front of classmates in Newport News earlier this month.Newport News Schools Superintendent George Parker III is reportedly out effective as of Feb. 1, according t…
Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during fire
Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) – The United States Coast Guard continues the Spirit of Norfolk formal hearings. Jason Sleeth shares his experience Saturday morning, on day three of the six-day hearing. Sleeth and his son were on board the city cruise for an end-of-the-school-year celebration in June of 2022....
A 13-car crash on Interstate 95 and more Va. headlines
• The Newport News elementary school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student sent someone a text message before the shooting indicating the boy had a gun and her superiors weren’t doing anything about it. A lawyer for the teacher said she intends to sue the school district.—NBC News.
Petersburg Army lieutenant wins case against Windsor police, lawyers seek new trial still
A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario's stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages. On...
