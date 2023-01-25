ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Associated Press

Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit of Norfolk passenger shares experience during fire

Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) – The United States Coast Guard continues the Spirit of Norfolk formal hearings. Jason Sleeth shares his experience Saturday morning, on day three of the six-day hearing. Sleeth and his son were on board the city cruise for an end-of-the-school-year celebration in June of 2022....
NORFOLK, VA
virginiamercury.com

A 13-car crash on Interstate 95 and more Va. headlines

• The Newport News elementary school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student sent someone a text message before the shooting indicating the boy had a gun and her superiors weren’t doing anything about it. A lawyer for the teacher said she intends to sue the school district.—NBC News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

