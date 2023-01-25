Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: The best Valentine's Day gifts for all of your loved ones

Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Find the perfect present for all of your loved ones on Valentine's Day Reviewed / Emily Northrop / Getty Images / Svetlana Soloveva /

Chocolates and flowers are always great, but if you're looking for more Valentine's Day gift ideas, we have got you covered. This year, skip the overpriced prix fixe menu and pamper them with a long term, sentimental gift they'll cherish for years to come, all at your ideal price point.

Here at Reviewed , our experts have researched and tested the best Valentine's Day gifts for all of your loved ones whether you're shopping for a partner, child or any other special people in your life. Keep scrolling for the perfect present they'll love to open on February 14 including our favorite bath bombs for self-care, luxury jewelry and delicious gift baskets filled with their favorite treats. These are the best gifts for your Valentine in Valentine in 2023.

1. Featured Valentine's Day gift pick for tech lovers: Google Pixel Watch

For Valentine's Day 2023, gift your loved on this Google Pixel Watch. Best Buy / Reviewed

This Google Pixel Watch is a stylish smartwatch with incredible features, including Fitbit. We tested the Google Pixel Watch and applaud it for its excellent design, fitness features and crisp display. The 41mm watch comes in four colors to choose from and will help your Valentine stay on task with Google assistant, maps, calendar, Gmail and more.

$350 at Best Buy

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her

1. Pandora Entwined Hearts Bracelet gift set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Pandora Pandora

Opening Pandora's box hits different when it's an Entwined Hearts Bracelet gift set . Show your love for her with this unique and meaningful sterling silver bracelet and charm set featuring a beautiful entwined hearts charm that has the message "I love you unconditionally" engraved on it.

$169 at Pandora

2. Our favorite LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

Last-minute hostess gifts: Bath Bombs Gift Set. Amazon

Give the gift of relaxation with a set of scented, colorful bath bombs . Of all the ones we've tested at Reviewed, we found LifeAround2 Angels to be the best. They're fragrant without being overly so, and are made with natural, moisturizing ingredients.

$29 at Amazon

3. Le Creuset L'Amour Soup Pot

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: Le Creuset Le Creuset

Le Creuset cookware is a fantastic gift for any holiday, but this L'Amour Soup Pot is perfect for tValentine's Day. The whimsical heart pattern is topped with a gold handle. We know it's also a splurge, so if you are looking for the same sentiment that's friendlier on your wallet, you can opt for the adorable L'Amour Mini Round Cocotte for just $32.

$275 at Williams Sonoma

$32 at Williams Sonoma

4. Venus Et Fleur Eternity Rose

Valentine's Day Gifts for Her: Eternity Rose Venus et Fleur/Reviewed

Why give them a bouquet of flowers that will wilt away in days when you can give her an Eternity Rose . These roses, if properly maintained, last up to one full year! They are available in 25 different colors and come in a gorgeous, rose quartz crystal vase.

$159 at Venus Et Fleur

5. Edible Arrangements Celebrate the Love Bundle

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: Edible Arrangements Reviewed / Edible Arrangements

If she adores teddy bears and enjoys healthy, sweet treats—(and really, who doesn't?), then this Celebrate the Love Bundle from Edible Arrangements is the gift to give. In addition to the plush teddy bear, the delicious fruit bouquet features chocolate dipped strawberries, pineapple hearts and an "XO" Belgian chocolate pop.

$115 at Edible Arrangements

6. Heart Leaf Hoya from The Sill

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Heart Leaf Hoya The Sill

For the plant lover, consider this Variegated Heart Leaf Hoya from The Sill, which we love . The heart-shaped leaves of this vining plant make it a perfect Valentine's Day gift for any plant parent or anyone who loves a pop of greenery in their home. Choose from three different planter styles and multiple color choices to fit their styles, plus there's an adorable option to add a ceramic gift message pop that reads, "I dig you."

From $58 at The Sill

7. Eberjey Gisele PJ Set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her 2023: Eberjey pajamas Reviewed / Eberjey

Pajamas are a great gift for people who are always treating other people and rarely buy luxurious things for themselves. Eberjey's Gisele PJ Set is the ultimate pair of chic and luxurious pajamas they'll wear in bliss for years to come. Made from a soft and sustainable fabric these flattering and comfortable pajamas are machine washable and come in 19 beautiful color options.

$138 at Eberjey

8. Baked by Melissa Bite-Sized Cupcakes

Best chocolate gifts for VAlentine's Day: Baked by Melissa Reviewed / Baked by Melissa

We love Baked by Melissa's bite-sized cupcakes any time of year, but for Valentine's Day they're made with extra love. This limited-edition Love Gift Box includes 25 mini cupcakes in a variety of fan-favorite, decadent flavors such as Dark Chocolate, Dulche de Leche, Marshmallow, Red Velvet and Strawberry. Remember, they're small so you and your Valentine can taste them all!

$47 at Baked by Melissa

9. Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Kate Spade initial pendant Kate Spade

If you want to give the classic Valentine's Day gift that is jewelry without spending a fortune, this Kate Spade pendant necklace is perfect. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant.

$58 at Nordstrom

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men

What do men want for Valentine's Day? Whether you're shopping for your new boyfriend or your husband of 50 years, there are plenty of fantastic gift ideas including some seriously cool tech, useful tools, romantic gifts and personalized gifts they'll love.

1. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Hot Sauce Kit Uncommon Goods

This Deluxe Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit is sure to impress the hot sauce connoisseur in your life. The kit contains all the ingredients, detailed instructions, bottles and even labels to personalize their spicy, new custom condiments.

$42 at Uncommon Goods

2. Personalized Boxer Briefs

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Personalized Boxer Briefs Reviewed / SundaySomeone

If he has a sense of humor then he'll definitely appreciate these Personalized Boxer Briefs that can be customized with your face printed on them! Choose from a variety of colors plus there's even an option to customize the waistband.

From $18 at Etsy

3. Man Crates Jerky Heart box

Best gifts to give your boyfriend: Man Crates Jerky Heart Box Man Crates

If he loves beef jerky then he'll love you for gifting him this savory, mouthwatering Jerky Heart . The red heart-shaped box is filled with a sampling of unique jerky flavors like Whiskey Maple, Honey Bourbon and to really spice things up, Ghost Pepper.

$40 at Man Crates

4. Craft Beer Club

Best last-minute gifts 2021: Craft Beer Club Craft Beer Club

For the one who loves to grab a cold one, consider a beer club membership like Craft Beer Club , which finds the best beer from around the country and delivers it straight to their doorstep. If he is a beer enthusiast, he will be thrilled to join this club. Each month includes 12 craft beers and a newsletter with details about each brew and waht pairs best with it.

From $48 at Craft Beer Club

5. Four Roses Small Batch & Osmo Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt Kit

Valentine's Day Gifts for Men: Four Roses Small Batch & Osmo Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt Kit Four Roses/Osmo/Reviewed

You might not want to gift your guy roses, but you will want to gift him Four Roses Bourbon. For Valentine's Day, try the Four Roses Small Batch and Osmo Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt Kit , which makes the perfect pair for the bourbon lover in your life.

$61 at Reserve Bar

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids

1. Valentine's Day Squishmallow

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Squishmallows Squishmallows

Lovable, huggable and of course squishable, Squishmallows will have kids of all ages seeing hearts. For Valentine's Day, this white chocolate-dipped strawberry is the perfect pick.

$25 at Amazon

2. Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Variety Tackle Box

Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Dylan's Candy Dylan's Candy Bar

Featuring a colorful assortment of sweet, sour and chocolatey Valentine’s sweets, this Valentine’s Variety Tackle Box is every candy lover's dream. Inside you'll find a deliciously curated box ready to be gifted with love this Valentine's Day.

$30 at Dylan's Candy Bar

3. Sweet Dreams Bear Valentine's Day Gift Set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Build-a-Bear Build-a-Bear Workshop

Build-a-Bear Workshop is the iconic place where kids can go to build their own custom teddy bears and other stuffed animals. For Valentine's Day you can order the Sweet Dreams Bear Valentine's Day Gift Set that includes one soft and cuddle brown teddy bear plus an adorable pair of pajamas with hearts on them. The cuddle companion can be ordered stuffed, dressed and ready to play or unstuffed and undressed so it can be assembled by the child.

$29 at Build-a-Bear

4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Magna-Tiles Structures

The best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Maisonette

Eric Carle's best-selling children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar inspired this Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar Magna-Tile set that includes 16 tiles that bring images from the book to life.

$45 at Maisonette

5. Heart Shaped Surprise Ball

Best Valentine's gifts for kids Uncommon Goods

Is there anything better than a ball full of fun surprises? This crepe paper-wrapped Heart Shaped Surprise Ball unwraps to reveal a variety of trinkets and toys including confetti poppers, temporary tattoos, treats and more.

$24 at Uncommon Goods

Best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts

1. Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: Pandora Reviewed / Pandora

They'll be showing off this Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet to all of her friends and family. The sterling silver bracelet features a heart closure that functions the same way as a lobster closure. To personalize this gift even further, add her favorite charms.

$75 at Pandora

2. Kendra Scott Heart 14k Gold Band Ring

Best gifts for girlfriend: diamond ring Kendra Scott

You can't go wrong with Kendra Scott jewelry. Women love the popular brand because their pieces are timeless, stylish and of high quality. If you're not ready to buy an engagement ring but still want to show your love with a beautiful diamond, she'll adore the Heart 14k Gold Band Ring —and don't forget a Diamond Dazzle Stik to keep that bling shining bright.

$450 at Kendra Scott

3. Swarovski Tennis Bracelet

Best gifts for girlfriends: Swarovski Tennis bracelet Swarovski

This sparkling Swarovski Tennis Deluxe Bracelet makes an impressive, stylish and affordable jewelry gift for a girlfriend or any special lady in your life. Tennis bracelets are timeless and this one is sure to put a smile on her face.

$195 at Swarovski

4. Brilliant Earth Heart Diamond Pendant Necklace

Best jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day: Heart Diamond Pendant Brilliant Earth

A true gift from the heart begins with a Heart Diamond Pendant Necklace . Available in Silver, 14k Yellow Gold or 14k Rose Gold, this classic style will serve as a timeless token of your love.

From $95 at Brilliant Earth

5. Blue Nile Diamond Halo Stud Earrings

Best jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day: Halo Diamond Earrings Blue Nile

If you can afford to splurge and want to gift her something that will last forever, then you absolutely cannot go wrong with a pair of Diamond Halo Stud Earrings . Crafted in 14k white gold, each earring boasts a brilliant-cut 0.40 center diamond surrounded by a sparkling halo.

$3,371 at Blue Nile

6. Nordstrom Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Nordstrom Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch Nordstrom/Reviewed

Does your fella always have somewhere to be, yet doesn't own a proper watch? This budget-friendly Swiss-quartz watch has a vintage, brown leather strap with a modern feel and is great for the dad who is always working. With a large face and roman numerals printed for reading the time, this Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch is a solid gift.

$250 at Nordstrom

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts

1. Shutterfly Personalized Photo Album

Best Personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Shutterfly photo album Shutterfly

A personalized photo book is a thoughtful way to capture family memories. The simple, neutral design of the Everyday Neutrals Personalized Photo Album from Shutterfly features clean photo layouts and textured backgrounds, and all of the layout and text options are customizable to fit anyone’s style

From $20 at Shutterfly

2. Personalized Metallic LP Record

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Personalized Metallic LP Uncommon Goods

Commemorate a special moment in your relationship with a Personalized Metallic LP Record . A custom message is printed on this unique wall art made from an upcycled vinyl LP and is finished in your choice of a gold or platinum hue.

From $168 at Uncommon Goods

3. Minted Custom Collage Heart Puzzle

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Custom Minted Puzzle Minted

The Minted Custom Collage Heart Puzzle is a gift that can be enjoyed year after year. The 252-piece puzzle features a collage of photos that you can personalize with your own images, as well as customize the background color and text to make for a custom, sentimental gift.

$42 at Minted

4. A Dozen Reasons I Love You

Best personalized gifts for Valentine's Day Uncommon Goods

A Dozen Reasons I Love You is sure to make your Valentine smile. It's a personalized container you fill with 12 sweet messages, chosen by you, to go inside of it. More than 50 options are provided, including everything from “My life is better with you in it" to "You let me pick the movie.” Plus, you can customize the lid.

$45 at Uncommon Goods

Best Valentine's Day gift baskets

Best Valentines Day Gift Baskets: Harry and David Deluxe Valentine's Day basket Harry and David/Reviewed

Can't decide on just one gift? How about an entire basket full of delicious food gifts? The best Valentine's Day gift baskets include everything from savory snacks to sweet treats to satisfy any craving. Need something to wash it all down? No problem because there are some pretty awesome beer and wine gift baskets available, too!

When is Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on February 14 . Valentine's Day 2023 is Tuesday, February 14 .

What is the best gift for Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is a holiday celebrating love, so romantic and sentimental gifts are popular choices. Personalized gifts like a Shutterfly photo album and jewelry gifts such as a heart pendant necklace are always appreciated. For traditionalists, flowers and chocolates are a classic gift for Valentine's Day. If the way to their heart is through their stomach, consider a Harry & David gift basket, and if you're wondering what to gift a child on Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with a teddy bear or candy .

How much money should you spend on a Valentine's Day gift?

According to the National Retail Federation , consumers will spend an average of $192.80 in 2023, up from $175.41 in 2022. NRF adds that while spending on significant others and family members is similar to last year, most of the $17 increase in spending will come from buying additional Valentine's Day gifts for pets, friends, co-workers, classmates and teachers.

