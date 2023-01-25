Video shows man stealing gorilla statue from antique shop, $10k reward offered

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man caught on video stealing a gorilla statue from a Kensington antique shop earlier this month.

Footage from January 4 shows the suspect pulling up to Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue at around 3:18 in the morning.

It appears the man takes a tool out from his pickup truck to cut the lock securing the statue outside the store.

He then loads the gorilla into an older model Chevy Colorado before driving off.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.