Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Belichick Patriots Mess; Trying to Hire Bills Coach?
Maybe now that Belichick has a new Patriots offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, a member of the Bills staff can help fix things up there.
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
Report: Buffalo Bills Make Their First Change To The Coaching Staff
Fans have begun to ask for a change from the Buffalo Bills. Today they made their first move by firing a coach that has been with McDermott since 2017. Is it a knee-jerk reaction from the fans or does something need to be done differently? The logic is that for the last couple of years, the Bills have been pretty good in the regular season but by the time the playoffs come around, they just don't have what it takes to get over the hump.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision
The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Cincinnati Mayor may have cost Bengals AFC Title with shot at Chiefs
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval might have doomed the Bengals vs. the Chiefs following a cringing video taunting the Kingdom ahead of the AFC Championship. He couldn’t help himself. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval could not help himself. No doubt he is excited about the Bengals, but he may have doomed them.
atozsports.com
Two Bills players are set to make a lot more money in 2023
Two Buffalo Bills players are going to make more money than they originally thought in 2023 thanks to their respective starts to their careers. I’m talking about WR Gabe Davis and K Tyler Bass, who will be entering their fourth season in the NFL next September and they’re about to make $2.6 million each in it instead of their originally scheduled $1.01 million.
atozsports.com
Bills insider doesn’t rule out one coaching staff firing just yet
The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position this off-season. Unfortunately, with sky-high expectations that came to a screeching halt, the team is going to be making some big adjustments. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills as a beat reporter, highlighted a former fan favorite who could potentially...
