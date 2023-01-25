Championship belts might be of importance to Teofimo Lopez Sr., but according to the talkative father and trainer of Teofimo Lopez, the numbers simply aren't adding up. After eking out a somewhat controversial victory over Sandor Martin in his last outing, Lopez was perched comfortably in the second slot in the WBC rankings at 140 pounds. Jose Ramirez, a former unified champion, opted against taking on current title holder, Regis Prograis. With the highly ranked contender bellyaching over the split of the financial pie, he abruptly walked away.

2 DAYS AGO