Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Rocha-Ashie: This Is A Dangerous Fight; Fighters From Ghana Have Heart
Anthony Young has a better record than George Ashie, including a technical-knockout win that sent Sadam Ali into retirement in 2019. Oscar De La Hoya is nevertheless wary of Ashie, who replaced an injured Young this week as Alexis Rocha’s opponent Saturday night in Inglewood, California. Ghana’s Ashie is 38, but he has won five straight fights, all by knockout or technical knockout, since his close 10-round decision defeat to Stephen Ormond in August 2018.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: Stacked Shows Like This Put More Eyes On The Sport And My Career
Alycia Baumgardner is at the point where she can easily headline shows. For now, she is perfectly fine with sharing the spotlight. The unified junior lightweight champion once again plays the co-main event slot on a high-profile show. It is stateside this time, as Baumgardner collides with France’s Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed 130-pound championship as part of a February 4 DAZN show from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. The event is headlined by the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undisputed featherweight champion.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says Fury-Usyk 50/50 Fight: 'Depends On Who's Gonna Cheat The Hardest'
Deontay Wilder is undecisive about who’ll win in a potential fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweights are slated to meet sometime this spring for an undisputed bout. But when offering his opinion, Wilder delivered...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Hearn Is Willing To Do Beterbiev-Bivol On ESPN, We’ll Do It Any Time, Any Place
Based on what Bob Arum has seen from Artur Beterbiev, the destructive Russian’s 91-year-old co-promoter expects him to annihilate Anthony Yarde on Saturday night in London. If the heavily favored Beterbiev beats Yarde, who is the mandatory challenger for his WBO light heavyweight title, Arum hopes to finally match Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) against unbeaten WBA champ Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) in a full title unification fight later this year. Arum emphasized again, though, that the long-awaited Beterbiev-Bivol battle can only become a reality if ESPN is granted the broadcasting rights to their 12-round, 175-pound championship match in the United States and Canada.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout is Getting Into His Groove Training For His BKFC Debut
Austin “No Doubt” Trout is currently in the middle of his training camp for his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut. He will face former UFC star Diego Sanchez on February 17th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bout will serve as the chief supporting bout underneath the Lorenzo Hunt-Mike Richman main event.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde Make Weight For Light Heavyweight Title Fight In London
Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde continued to show nothing but respect for each other after they made weight Friday afternoon in London. Neither fighter said a word on stage as they faced off for cameras a day before their light heavyweight title fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The...
Boxing Scene
Bektemir Melikuziev Floors Ulises Sierra Twice For 3rd Round Knockout Win
Bektemir Melikuziev has rediscovered his knockout ways. The 2016 Olympic Silver medalist made quick work of San Diego’s Ulises Sierra, scoring two knockdowns en route to a third-round knockout. Sierra was decked twice as he was stopped at 2:59 of round three in their DAZN-aired bout Saturday evening at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Jesus Saracho Shocks Cesar Francis, Oscar Alvarez Wins Decision
Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) tasted defeat for the first time in his career, when he was shocked by heavy underdog Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs), who came away with a ten round unanimous decision win in Plant City, Florida. The judges saw it 96-94, 96-94 and 98-92. Francis, who...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Collazo: This Is A Huge Opportunity To Show I Belong With The Best
Oscar Collazo has been eager to race to the top ever since turning pro nearly three years ago. Entering just his sixth career fight, the unbeaten Puerto Rican southpaw—aptly nicknamed ‘El Pupilo’ (‘The Pupil’) is determined to make sure it leads to one for a major title. Collazo will face Mexico’s Yudel Reyes in a WBO strawweight title eliminator in the opening bout of a four-fight DAZN telecast this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Yarde: I've Got The Ability To Beat Beterbiev, I'm Here To Seize The Moment
Artur Beterbiev has not bothered trying to get in the face of Anthony Yarde in the build-up to their world light-heavyweight title fight this week, which is a good thing, because Yarde is a hard man to intimidate. A week after the controversy involving Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr's...
Boxing Scene
Rocha: Amazing To Be Fighting Near Home Once Again, Nothing Like Fighting In Front Of All My Fans
Alexis Rocha has lofty goals of conquering the world in 2023 and beyond. But not before making one more pit stop back home. Rocha headlines the first U.S.-based DAZN show of the year, facing Ghana’s George Ashie (33-5-1, 25KOs) this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. It is his fifth straight appearance within driving distance of the Santa Ana community he proudly represents, coming at a time when he is on the cusp of title contention.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: Beterbiev Is A Monster, But Our Guy (Yarde) Is, Too; If He Catches You, You Go
Frank Warren is certain Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde won’t go 12 rounds Saturday night in London. Yarde’s promoter is less convinced that most oddsmakers got it right when they established Beterbiev as a 9-1 favorite to beat his contender in their fight for Beterbiev’s IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titles. Warren naturally considers Yarde a live underdog against the Russian knockout artist.
Boxing Scene
Melikuziev: If Everything Goes Well On Saturday, I Want A Rematch With Gabe Rosado
Bektemir Melikuziev continues to move forward with his career. However, there remains a part of the Uzbek southpaw that wants to recapture the ‘Bek the Bully’ aura of invincibility predating his lone career defeat. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist and current super middleweight prospect has won three straight...
Boxing Scene
Marcus Browne Shreds Anthony Yarde, Gives Him No Chance Against Artur Beterbiev
Anthony Yarde has climbed the highest of mountains and brazenly shouted to all that would listen that Artur Beterbiev’s unified reign is on the verge of coming to an end. A trifecta of stoppage victories has convinced the Londoner of his audacious claims. But while the 31-year-old contender maintains...
Boxing Scene
Lopez Sr. on Teofimo Lopez vs. Regis Prograis: "There Ain't No Money In That Fight"
Championship belts might be of importance to Teofimo Lopez Sr., but according to the talkative father and trainer of Teofimo Lopez, the numbers simply aren't adding up. After eking out a somewhat controversial victory over Sandor Martin in his last outing, Lopez was perched comfortably in the second slot in the WBC rankings at 140 pounds. Jose Ramirez, a former unified champion, opted against taking on current title holder, Regis Prograis. With the highly ranked contender bellyaching over the split of the financial pie, he abruptly walked away.
Boxing Scene
Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela on March 4, Tops Matchroom Card in Mexico
Matchroom Boxing returns to Mexico for the latest installment of their popular fight night series on Saturday March 4 at the Polideportivo Arena in Culiacan, Mexico exclusively live on DAZN – headlined by Angel Fierro facing Eduardo Estela. Fierro (20-1-2, 16KOs) defends his WBO NABO Lightweight title against Uruguay’s...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev: Bivol Just Says That He Wants To Fight, Wants To Fight, But That’s It
If Artur Beterbiev beats Anthony Yarde on Saturday night, the unbeaten IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion wants his chance to become his division’s fully unified champion in his following fight. The Russian-born knockout artist isn’t convinced Dmitry Bivol feels the same way. The 38-year-old Beterbiev lambasted Bivol for continuously talking...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Eager To Sign Edgar Berlanga To Golden Boy: 'Come Talk To Us, Or We'll Fly To You'
Oscar de la Hoya is determined to add Edgar Berlanga to the Golden Boy Promotions roster. The unbeaten super middleweight hit the free agent market earlier this month after nearly four years spent under the Top Rank banner. The two sides parted ways on amicable terms, just one month after Berlanga completed a six-month suspension following a June 11 win over Alexis Angulo where he was caught attempting to bite his opponent in the ninth-round of an eventual unanimous decision victory.
