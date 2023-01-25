Read full article on original website
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients
President Joe Biden announced White House chief of staff Ron Klain will step down next week and will be replaced by Jeff Zients, the former Obama administration official who ran Biden's Covid-19 response operation. Biden said there will be an "official transition" event at the White House next week to...
Biden warns of economic 'chaos' proposed by 'MAGA Republicans'
President Joe Biden spoke at a union hall in northern Virginia Thursday afternoon, attempting to cast himself as a defender of the middle class by leaning into his economic accomplishments and contrasting them with the Republican proposals he says would be catastrophic for Americans' pocketbooks. "We're moving in the right...
First on CNN: National Archives asks former presidents and vice presidents to check for classified and presidential documents
The National Archives is formally asking former presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records in the wake of classified documents discovered in the homes of former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden over the last year.
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The plan, articulated to GOP members...
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Trump says he's 'more angry' and 'more committed' to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus
Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he's "more committed" to winning back the White House than ever before as he hit the campaign trail for the first time since announcing a third presidential bid in November. Appearing in New Hampshire before a second stop in South Carolina, Trump said he...
Inside Tom Emmer's effort to keep the GOP's razor-thin majority in line
Just days into Kevin McCarthy's tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address. Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.
Political treasurer says Santos campaign listed him as overseeing political accounts without his authorization
A lawyer for a Wisconsin-based political treasurer said Wednesday that officials in embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign listed him as the new treasurer of several Santos-affiliated campaign committees without his authorization. New filings with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon described Thomas Datwyler as the treasurer of...
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
Elon Musk meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries
Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening. McCarthy, leaving the meeting with Musk in his office, declined to comment other than to say: "He came for my birthday." The California Republican turned 58 on Thursday.
CNN Exclusive: Pence classified documents included briefing memos for foreign trips
The roughly 12 classified documents found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence included materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips, multiple sources told CNN. One source said some of those classified documents were likely used to prepare Pence for foreign...
George Santos' ex says congressman will never resign because 'his ego is too big'
The former boyfriend of New York Rep. George Santos says the Long Island Republican facing growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his past will never do so, even as he faces multiple investigations, including into his finances. "His ego is too big. He's not gonna resign. If they...
The latest leadership test for the Republican Party will be settled by secret ballot
A fresh family feud is boiling inside the Republican Party. As the GOP begins looking ahead to the 2024 presidential campaign -- and following a disappointing midterm election and a disorderly race to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy -- members of the Republican National Committee are set to elect a leader Friday in a contest that has exposed deep divisions inside the party.
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly two-hour hearing Friday,...
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
Democrat Adam Schiff announces bid for Feinstein's US Senate seat in California
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary. "I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want...
Former Trump DHS official Ken Cuccinelli testifying in grand jury investigation around 2020 election interference
Former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli is testifying before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Cuccinelli headed into the grand jury area just before 10 a.m. ET at the federal courthouse, where prosecutors looking at efforts to undermine the 2020 election as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation are also gathered.
Kavanaugh says he's 'optimistic' about the Supreme Court and trashes US News law school rankings
Justice Brett Kavanaugh said this week that he is "optimistic" about the court, his colleagues, and the country in the first-known public comments any justice has made off the bench since the release of an investigative report into the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh, speaking...
Blinken to visit Israel and West Bank with tensions high after outbreak of violence
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Jerusalem and Ramallah next week has gained new urgency after a wave of deadly violence in Israel and the West Bank. His trip, which also includes a stop in Egypt, was already expected to be complicated, as it will be the top US diplomat's first visit to Israel since the new Israeli government, which includes ultra-nationalists and ultra-religious parties, took power.
