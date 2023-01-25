Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused in 2 San Jose Killings May Have Had 1 Body Moved While in Custody
A man accused of shooting and killing two men in San Jose may have orchestrated moving one of the bodies while he was behind bars for another crime, according to police. Police say in May 2021, Ricardo Padilla, 34, fatally shot Thomas Calamia off West Virginia Street and then two months later killed Samuel Torres near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, but his body was never found.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
NBC Bay Area
Stray Bullet Hits Girl Near Vallejo High School: Police
A girl was struck by an apparent stray round during a shooting near Vallejo High School, police said. The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when occupants of two moving vehicles shot at each other, according to police. The girl was walking nearby when she was struck and police do not believe she was the intended target.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Attacks Child in San Mateo County: Sheriff
A child was transported to a trauma center after he was attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, sheriff's officials said late Tuesday. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road, an unincorporated area in the county. The sheriff's office said the boy was walking on a trail with his family when he was attacked. The boy is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Farm to Build Permanent Housing for Employees After Shooting
One of the farms involved in last week's deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay will build new living quarters for employees and their families. The move announced Monday by California Terra Garden comes after the owners of the farm were lambasted for the staff's dilapidated living conditions. "This decision...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Leaders Detail Safety Plans for Lunar New Year Parade
San Francisco officials on Tuesday outlined their plans to keep the upcoming Lunar New Year Parade and its attendees safe. The parade, usually a massive celebration, comes on the heels of two recent tragedies involving the AAPI community: mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. "We do understand...
NBC Bay Area
Driver in Devil's Slide Cliff Crash Charged With Attempted Murder
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff at Devil's Slide, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.
NBC Bay Area
Atria Assisted Living Worker Accused in Resident's Death to Appear in Court
A worker charged in the death of a 94-year-old Walnut Creek assisted living resident was set to make her first court appearance Monday. In a story NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit broke, Lateshia Starling is charged with elder abuse after a resident of Atria Walnut Creek Senior Living drank cleaning chemicals left out by the worker in August. The patient, Constantine Canoun, 94, later died.
NBC Bay Area
2 Years Later: San Francisco Mourns ‘Grandpa Vicha', Other Victims of Anti-Asian Violence
Saturday marked two years since 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee was shoved to the ground while out on a walk in San Francisco near his home. He died two days later of his injuries. On the two-year anniversary of this attack, dozens of people joined together in San Francisco to remember Ratanapakdee...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Pizza Restaurant Employee Fired After Asking Police Officers to Leave
An incident at a San Francisco pizza place is fueling an ongoing debate about the public perception of the police. An employee over the weekend told several San Francisco police officers they were not welcome in the restaurant and asked them to leave. Almost as soon as the story got out, the owner offered an apology and announced that the worker had been fired, but the controversy and backlash have been slow to cool down.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Activists Want to Take Traffic Enforcement Away From Police Officers
A local activist group in Oakland is calling for a dramatic change. They want to take traffic enforcement away from police departments statewide. “It’s critical,” said Cat Brooks, cofounder of Anti Police Terror Project (APTP). “It’s literally life and death.”. They took to the streets this...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley
All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
NBC Bay Area
Workshop Aims to Help Blind and Low-Vision Riders Navigate BART
Bay Area Rapid Transit held a workshop Tuesday in Oakland aimed at helping visually impaired riders better navigate the system. The effort is part of the transit agency's mission of increasing accessibility. "When you're somewhere you don't even know where you are going and when you can't see that can...
NBC Bay Area
More Rain Slated to Hit the Bay Area
Cold temperatures will linger around the Bay Area through Thursday before two storm systems hit the region Thursday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night will remain dangerous for unsheltered people, with lows forecast in the 30s in some parts of the North Bay and interior valleys. A frost advisory will also be in effect for parts of the East Bay on Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
NBC Bay Area
Millennium Tower Now Partly Supported to Bedrock
San Francisco’s troubled Millennium Tower high-rise is now supported partially on one side to piles sunk to bedrock – bolstering that should assure the $100 million project will be completed without more sinking and tilting of the building, the fix’s lead engineer is telling residents. The high-rise...
NBC Bay Area
A Clam-tastic Competition Is Stewing in Santa Cruz
BIVALVE BUFFS... know that clam-oriented affairs don't surface all that often. Oh, for sure, there are sizable seafood affairs, those multi-day dining events that feature all sorts of shrimp dishes, salmon preparations, and the sides that bring out the briny best in the main course. But mollusk-centered celebrations, specifically those devoted to the clam's best-known bowl-based offering, don't come along every weekend. There is a major asterisk here, and it involves the month of February, and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and one of the region's best-known foodie festivals, an outdoor snack-around spectacular that truly gets people stewing, in the happiest sense.
NBC Bay Area
Warming Centers in Santa Clara County
In response to the National Weather Service's predictions of freezing overnight temperatures next week, Santa Clara County officials are opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents. County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them. County libraries are serving as...
