BIVALVE BUFFS... know that clam-oriented affairs don't surface all that often. Oh, for sure, there are sizable seafood affairs, those multi-day dining events that feature all sorts of shrimp dishes, salmon preparations, and the sides that bring out the briny best in the main course. But mollusk-centered celebrations, specifically those devoted to the clam's best-known bowl-based offering, don't come along every weekend. There is a major asterisk here, and it involves the month of February, and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and one of the region's best-known foodie festivals, an outdoor snack-around spectacular that truly gets people stewing, in the happiest sense.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO