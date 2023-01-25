ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

NBC Bay Area

Man Accused in 2 San Jose Killings May Have Had 1 Body Moved While in Custody

A man accused of shooting and killing two men in San Jose may have orchestrated moving one of the bodies while he was behind bars for another crime, according to police. Police say in May 2021, Ricardo Padilla, 34, fatally shot Thomas Calamia off West Virginia Street and then two months later killed Samuel Torres near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, but his body was never found.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stray Bullet Hits Girl Near Vallejo High School: Police

A girl was struck by an apparent stray round during a shooting near Vallejo High School, police said. The shooting occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when occupants of two moving vehicles shot at each other, according to police. The girl was walking nearby when she was struck and police do not believe she was the intended target.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Attacks Child in San Mateo County: Sheriff

A child was transported to a trauma center after he was attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, sheriff's officials said late Tuesday. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road, an unincorporated area in the county. The sheriff's office said the boy was walking on a trail with his family when he was attacked. The boy is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Leaders Detail Safety Plans for Lunar New Year Parade

San Francisco officials on Tuesday outlined their plans to keep the upcoming Lunar New Year Parade and its attendees safe. The parade, usually a massive celebration, comes on the heels of two recent tragedies involving the AAPI community: mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. "We do understand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver in Devil's Slide Cliff Crash Charged With Attempted Murder

The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff at Devil's Slide, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Atria Assisted Living Worker Accused in Resident's Death to Appear in Court

A worker charged in the death of a 94-year-old Walnut Creek assisted living resident was set to make her first court appearance Monday. In a story NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit broke, Lateshia Starling is charged with elder abuse after a resident of Atria Walnut Creek Senior Living drank cleaning chemicals left out by the worker in August. The patient, Constantine Canoun, 94, later died.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Pizza Restaurant Employee Fired After Asking Police Officers to Leave

An incident at a San Francisco pizza place is fueling an ongoing debate about the public perception of the police. An employee over the weekend told several San Francisco police officers they were not welcome in the restaurant and asked them to leave. Almost as soon as the story got out, the owner offered an apology and announced that the worker had been fired, but the controversy and backlash have been slow to cool down.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley

All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions

Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Workshop Aims to Help Blind and Low-Vision Riders Navigate BART

Bay Area Rapid Transit held a workshop Tuesday in Oakland aimed at helping visually impaired riders better navigate the system. The effort is part of the transit agency's mission of increasing accessibility. "When you're somewhere you don't even know where you are going and when you can't see that can...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

More Rain Slated to Hit the Bay Area

Cold temperatures will linger around the Bay Area through Thursday before two storm systems hit the region Thursday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night will remain dangerous for unsheltered people, with lows forecast in the 30s in some parts of the North Bay and interior valleys. A frost advisory will also be in effect for parts of the East Bay on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Millennium Tower Now Partly Supported to Bedrock

San Francisco’s troubled Millennium Tower high-rise is now supported partially on one side to piles sunk to bedrock – bolstering that should assure the $100 million project will be completed without more sinking and tilting of the building, the fix’s lead engineer is telling residents. The high-rise...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

A Clam-tastic Competition Is Stewing in Santa Cruz

BIVALVE BUFFS... know that clam-oriented affairs don't surface all that often. Oh, for sure, there are sizable seafood affairs, those multi-day dining events that feature all sorts of shrimp dishes, salmon preparations, and the sides that bring out the briny best in the main course. But mollusk-centered celebrations, specifically those devoted to the clam's best-known bowl-based offering, don't come along every weekend. There is a major asterisk here, and it involves the month of February, and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and one of the region's best-known foodie festivals, an outdoor snack-around spectacular that truly gets people stewing, in the happiest sense.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Warming Centers in Santa Clara County

In response to the National Weather Service's predictions of freezing overnight temperatures next week, Santa Clara County officials are opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents. County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them. County libraries are serving as...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

