411mania.com
Trish Stratus Announces Withdrawal From This Weekend’s WrestleCon
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced yestreday that she will be unable to make her scheduled appearance for today’s WrestleCon pop-up event in San Antonio, Texas as her little girl is not feeling well. However, she did not that she’s hoping to make some appearances on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. You can see the video she posted on the announcement below:
Austin Theory Didn’t Know Vince McMahon Would Have A Match At Wrestlemania Until The Day Before
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Austin Theory revealed he didn’t know Vince McMahon would have a match at Wrestlemania 38 until the night before. He also spoke about how his onscreen pairing with McMahon began. McMahon had a surprise match at night two of Wrestlemania, defeating Pat McAfee after McAfee beat Theory.
Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match:...
WWE News: Note on Who Is Sitting Ringside For Royal Rumble, Michael Cole Hypes Attendance, Ric Flair Leads Parade
– County music singer HARDY, Matt Cardona’s father and Michelle McCool are all sitting ringside for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. – During tonight’s broadcast, Michael Cole said they have an attendance of over 50,000 people. – Ric Flair was the Grand Marshall at Tampa, Florida’s Gasparilla Pirate...
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Well everyone, this is it. The full on go home show for the Royal Rumble which takes place tomorrow. This is episode of Smackdown is the WWE’s last chance to convince you to watch, and after last years Rumble sucked out loud they need a good one this time around. The tag team tournament continues this week with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking on Hit Row, please don’t let it go long, and the much better on paper Legado del Fantasma taking on Imperium. Karrion Kross will battle Rey Mysterio in a bout I’m rather interested in, and Kevin Owens looks to build momentum going into his uWu title shot at the Rumble when he meets Solo Sikoa. Might be as good a time as any to get that first loss on Sikoa’s record, he can still be the badass enforcer but if they run that streak too much the weight of it might limit his options. Brock Lesnar will be here, because reasons, or at least he’s been advertised. A bunch of Rumble related shenanigans will likely take place as well. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
AEW News: Excalibur Praises Rampage Women’s Title Match, Preview of The Dark Order on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s AEW Rampage, Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defended her title against Emi Sakura. Excalibur had high praise for the match on Twitter, writing, “20 years ago, @jmehytr & @EmiSakura_gtmv was the type of match I would be thankful to see a 6th generation VHS copy of. Not only did I get to watch it in HD on TV, I got to call it as well. Hell yeah.” You can see that tweet below:
Bianca Belair Recalls Recreating Scary Movie 3 Fight For RAW Match
In an interview with Cageside Seats, Bianca Belair spoke about recreating a moment from Scary Movie 3 during a recent match with Alexa Bliss on RAW. The two will fight again at tonight’s Royal Rumble event. Here are highlights:. On her match with Bliss: “I think there’s a lot...
Updated List of Entrants For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
During today’s Royal Rumble Kickoff show, a graphic was shown with an updated list of entrants for the women’s Rumble match. The new entrants include Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Mia Yim, Dana Brooke, and Tegan Nox. They join Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Xia Li and Lacey Evans.
Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys
AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:. Men’s Teams:. * USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels.
Various News: Cody Rhodes Officially Cleared To Wrestle Regularly, Dexter Lumis Is In San Antonio, William Regal Backstage
– PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes merchandise is the top seller at the Royal Rumble superstore in the Alamodome and it’s not even close. It was also noted that Rhodes is 100% cleared to wrestle tonight, even though he wasn’t when his vignettes first started to air. He will be back on the RAW brand regularly going forward.
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
Latest Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
The latest and likely final betting odds for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event are now online, courtesy of BetOnline:. Men’s Royal Rumble (Numbers do not indicate entrance order unless specified) 1. Kofi Kingston (+20000) 2. Santos Escobar (+25000) 3. Ricochet (+10000) 4. Baron Corbin (+25000) 5. Austin Theory...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.25.23
This is going to be an emotional one as the main event will feature the Jay Briscoe Tribute match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. If that’s not enough, we’re still on the way to Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson gets to wrestle again. This time he has to find a way around Brian Cage, which is quite the different opponent than he has had in recent weeks. Other than that, the Gunns and the Acclaimed are going to have family therapy, which could go in a few different ways. Let’s get to it.
Mickie James On Staying Loyal To Impact, Reflects On Feud With Deonna Purrazzo
Mickie James is a loyal member of the Impact Wrestling roster, and she recently talked about the company being her “home” and more. James spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and you can check out a couple more highlights below, per Fightful:. On staying loyal to Impact: “I...
