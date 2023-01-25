ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

2 arrested following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2 a.m. on Hollis Road near Jack Moore Mountain Road.

During the traffic stop, deputies said the passenger provided a false name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies identified the passenger as Steven Daniel Edwards, 34, of Forest City. He had seven outstanding warrants.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered 327 grams of methamphetamine and 38.1 grams of marijuana.

As a result the driver, Andy Darren Green, 54, of Bostic, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • level 2 trafficking methamphetamine
  • possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • maintain vehicle for controlled substance
  • possess drug paraphernalia
  • fictitious license plate

Edwards was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and identity theft.

Both men received $50,000 bonds.

