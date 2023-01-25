Read full article on original website
Cheap Eats: Cousin’s Tasty Chicken offers fried deliciousness for any budget
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s that fried chicken tastes good. Fortunately for Grand Rapids residents, there’s a spot serving up all manner of fried deliciousness for super affordable prices. In fact, owner Frank Oswald and his family are so confident in their food, they put tasty in the restaurant’s name.
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch
Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy
West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
Take Your Valentine To The Kalamazoo State Theatre For A Once in A Lifetime ‘Date At The State’
It's that time of year that romance is in the air, and you're likely scouring West Michigan for the perfect opportunity to show that special someone that you care about them. But if you think grabbing flowers, chocolates or a teddy bear is going to do the trick, you must be new around here.
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
‘God is gracious’: Community restocks Gateway Mission pantry after fire
Gateway Mission in Holland is thanking the community for its support after the shelter experienced a fire.
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card
If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
Downtown Kalamazoo outdoor entertainment venue eyed for improvements
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A centrally located park that hosts live music and festivals could be reimagined as part of a new proposal coming from city hall. Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in the city’s downtown that has hosted concerts and festivals since it was built in 2004, would undergo improvements as part of a larger city initiative. If the plan for the festival site improvements is finalized, the two canopies would be replaced in the first phase pf work, and eventually the stage could be rebuilt in a different spot on the site, among other upgrades.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
21 Year Old Zeeland Guy Goes Viral With Creative Date Challenges
Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? Millions of people are taking tips from this Southwest Michigan TikToker. Gabriel Reyes from Zeeland, a.k.a. @gabedala has taken the "what do you want to do tonight" out of his vocabulary and is getting millions of views on TikTok because of it. Gabe currently has 279.3 thousand followers and 8.3 million total video likes on the popular social media app TikTok. Here is how Reyes describes his content,
Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments
There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan
If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow was expected closer to Interstate 96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
