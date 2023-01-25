ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy

West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
GOBLES, MI
MLive

Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?

For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card

If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Downtown Kalamazoo outdoor entertainment venue eyed for improvements

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A centrally located park that hosts live music and festivals could be reimagined as part of a new proposal coming from city hall. Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in the city’s downtown that has hosted concerts and festivals since it was built in 2004, would undergo improvements as part of a larger city initiative. If the plan for the festival site improvements is finalized, the two canopies would be replaced in the first phase pf work, and eventually the stage could be rebuilt in a different spot on the site, among other upgrades.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

21 Year Old Zeeland Guy Goes Viral With Creative Date Challenges

Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? Millions of people are taking tips from this Southwest Michigan TikToker. Gabriel Reyes from Zeeland, a.k.a. @gabedala has taken the "what do you want to do tonight" out of his vocabulary and is getting millions of views on TikTok because of it. Gabe currently has 279.3 thousand followers and 8.3 million total video likes on the popular social media app TikTok. Here is how Reyes describes his content,
ZEELAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments

There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan

If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WWMT

Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow was expected closer to Interstate 96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy