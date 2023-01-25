Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning.

According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident at approximately 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in the school parking lot, where they died. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office later reported that the driver, Mark Ridgeway, was performing standard checks on the bus before starting the morning route, but the unoccupied bus rolled and hit him.

Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin revealed that Ridgeway, 58, was a bus driver and teacher who had worked in the school system for over 20 years.

Gonsoulin said Ridgeway was the only person involved in the accident. No children were involved or hurt.

“Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this past summer all while teaching the students of Mortimer Jordan High School and driving a school bus,” Mortimer Jordan Principal Craig Kanaday said in a written statement. “He was a selfless and devoted person to his faith, his family, and his school. As a personal colleague of mine for more than 25 years, Mark leaves behind cherished memories but also a great void among all circles of his life. It’s in times like these that I am reminded that life is fragile and precious.”

Classes will resume for faculty and staff Thursday. Grief counselors will also be available to assist anyone during that time.

No other information is available at this time.

