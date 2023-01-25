ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Blasted For Dustin Lynch Introduction At Crash My Playa: “No One Has Passed More STD Tests Than This Gentleman”

By Casey Young
Sounds like somebody had a little too much tequila…

Luke Bryan hosted his annual Crash My Playa festival event in Mexico this weekend, and one of his friends Dustin Lynch was there in-person to play a show for the crowd in sunny Cancun.

Other performers included Luke himself headlining two nights, as well as Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice and more.

But it sounds like Saturday evening didn’t quite go so smoothly, as Luke was caught on camera absolutely ripping Dustin in his introduction.

A fan on TikTok shared the video, with Luke blasting Dustin on stage for all to hear, saying in the microphone that “no one has taken more drug test, IVs, or passed more STD tests” than Dustin.

And while I’m sure it was all meant in good fun, you can pretty clearly tell how much Luke had been drinking all day as he stumbled over some of his words.

“The longest-standing representative of Crash My Playa, no one, no one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman.”

At the end, though, he assures the crowd that Dustin has “a clean bill” and no diseases:

“He has got a clean bill, he does not have diseases, give it up for Dustin Lynch!”

I mean, jeez… I’m no fan of Dustin’s music by any means, but shit…. not exactly a warm welcome for your “longest-standing representative.”

And like I mentioned, I’m sure Luke was probably already hammered and thought it would be some good-natured, friendly ribbing and teasing, but it’s definitely not a good look for him, to say the least.

From that video, it sounds like Dustin doesn’t respond at all and just starts playing his first song, but I’d love to hear his thoughts on the glowing introduction…

And not shockingly, Luke got absolutely lit up in the comments on the TikTok, and here are just a few:

“This. I’m so glad someone else said it too! Drunk or not have more respect when introducing someone. So uncalled for.”

“I love luke but he sounded like an idiot making that introduction good grief.”

“I am beyond disappointed in what Luke said about Dustin that was not cool at all.”

“now why did he do him like that.”

“What Luke said about Dustin is so undeserving to be said. Dustin deserved a better introduction than that.”

“If someone talked about Luke’s nieces like he did Dustin, Luke would destroy their reputation! Remember that stone you roll will come back to you Luke!”

“I’ll beat Luke’s mediocre ass.”

“I hope Dustin sees that the crowd thinks more highly of him than that poor intro. L for Luke.”

“Keep it up zero talent Luke! You’ll be playing to empty stadium soon.”

And that’s just a taste… there are tons more just like it in the comments section.

We’ll have to wait and see if Luke or Dustin address it publicly now that the video is blowing up on social media, but it looks like Luke at least had a helluva time with his fellow American Idol judge Lionel Ritchie… and I’m guessing a pretty nasty hangover on Sunday morning too:

The post Luke Bryan Blasted For Dustin Lynch Introduction At Crash My Playa: “No One Has Passed More STD Tests Than This Gentleman” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Luke Bryan Apologizes For Dustin Lynch Intro At Crash My Playa: “Complete Sarcasm… Those Words Were So Absurd”

Welp, figured that was coming. Luke Bryan got a little off the rails at his annual Crash My Playa Festival down in Mexico this past weekend. But isn’t that kind of the point? To get off the rails… The 8th year of the annual festival featured two headlining nights from Luke himself, along with Dustin Lynch, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice and more. You basically have a four-night country music party going on near the sandy shores of […] The post Luke Bryan Apologizes For Dustin Lynch Intro At Crash My Playa: “Complete Sarcasm… Those Words Were So Absurd” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
wonderwall.com

Luke Bryan goes on rant about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch, STD tests

Luke Bryan is being skewered on social media after the "uncalled for" way he introduced fellow country singer Dustin Lynch at a music festival in Mexico. During his Crash My Playa 2023 festival, the "American Idol" judge attempted to joke while hyping up his pal, who was set to play a set. However, fans felt something was lost in communication after Luke's unfriendly and bizarre introduction of Dustin, which referenced STD tests, drugs and drinking.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'

It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Chris Stapleton’s Performance Of The Kenny Chesney Hit “Never Wanted Nothing More” Is Too Damn Good

Back before Chris Stapleton became a household name in 2015, (it should’ve happened much sooner but that’s a story for a different time), he was writing hits, lots of ’em. One of those was Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More,” which he co-wrote with Ronnie Bowman. Released as the lead single from Chesney’s 2007 Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates album, it’s one of the more iconic tracks in all of Chesney’s repertoire. It’s also the fastest charting song […] The post Chris Stapleton’s Performance Of The Kenny Chesney Hit “Never Wanted Nothing More” Is Too Damn Good first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Eric Church’s Mom Hilariously Thought “Two Pink Lines” Was About “Lions,” Not Teenage Pregnancy… And She Loved It

Eric Church’s “Two Pink Lines” is still one of my all-time favorite songs. I’ve always wondered what the real story was behind it, though. Did he write it based on personal experience? The experience of a friend back in high school? I kind of always went with the theory that he just totally made it up during some writing session in Nashville when he had a creative streak. In the lyrics, he references a place called Johnson’s store, which I’ve never […] The post Eric Church’s Mom Hilariously Thought “Two Pink Lines” Was About “Lions,” Not Teenage Pregnancy… And She Loved It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
