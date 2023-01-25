ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Arrest made in mysterious murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, police say more suspects likely

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police in Florida have made an arrest related to the murder of Jared Bridegan, a father of four and executive at Microsoft who was mysteriously shot and killed last year.

Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and felony child abuse, all relating to Mr Bridegan’s murder.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith shared news of the arrest during a press conference on Wednesday.

Melissa Nelson, the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District, told reporters that there are other suspects under consideration.

"We know that Henry Tenon did not act alone," Ms Nelson said during the press conference.

On the night of 16 February, 2022, Mr Bridegan dropped off his twin daughters at his ex-wife’s house in Jacksonville Beach after taking them to dinner. A third daughter — who was from Mr Bridegan’s second marriage — was still in the car when he left his ex-wife’s house.

After travelling approximately two miles, Mr Bridegan encountered a tire in the middle of a narrow, one-way road out of the neighborhood. He turned on his flashers, parked his car, and stepped out to move the obstruction. He was shot numerous times from short range immediately after he exited his vehicle, and died at the scene. His young daughter was unharmed.

Mr Tenon was arrested on 18 August for possessing a weapon as a felon and driving with a suspended licence, both unrelated to the second-degree murder charges. He has prior convictions for burglary, misdemeanour battery, and some traffic offences.

Authorities did not detail the exact role they believe Mr Tenon played in Mr Bridegan’s death.

Mr Tenon was served with an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning and has since been locked up at the James I Montgomery Correctional Center.

Investigators revealed a connection between Mr Tenon and Mr Bridegan’s ex-wife, Ms Gardner-Fernandez.

They said Mr Tenon was living at a home in Jacksonville that was owned by Mario Fernandez, Ms Gardner-Fernandez’s husband at the time of the murder.

Mr Fernandez reportedly purchased the rental property in 2017 and sold it in October 2022, according to investigators. Mr Tenon appears to have rented directly from Mr Fernandez.

Ginny Wiot
2d ago

So the guy that killed this executive was a tenant of the ex-wife and her current husband. There ya go. He'll start singing soon enough

The Independent

