ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Ford joins NJBIA government affairs team

Althea D. Ford will join the New Jersey Business & Industry Association as vice president of government affairs, effective Jan. 31, NJBIA CEO and President Michele Siekerka said Wednesday. Ford, who previously served as director of government relations for the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association, brings valuable experience as...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

+MEDRITE expands its presence in N.J. with new urgent care center in Fort Lee

Brooklyn-based +MEDRITE will be opening its doors to its newest location in Fort Lee on Monday. This will be +MEDRITE’s fifth location in the Garden State. +MEDRITE’s Fort Lee Urgent Care Center is located at 458 West St. and will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
FORT LEE, NJ
roi-nj.com

3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance

The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy