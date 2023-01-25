Read full article on original website
Alabama school bus driver and teacher killed in parking lot bus accident
An longtime Alabama high school teacher and bus driver was killed early Wednesday when he was an unoccupied school bus rolled into him, school district officials said. Classes were cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, Wednesday after the school staff member was killed in the school parking lot while performing a routine check on a bus before starting the morning bus route.
wvtm13.com
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
wbrc.com
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
wbrc.com
wvtm13.com
ABC 33/40 News
15-year-old charged in connection to deadly shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest warrant was issued for a 15-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of Birmingham man Jerrod Excell Turner last year. The Birmingham Police Department said Turner was found shot and killed on Saturday, November 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street Southwest.
Clay Elementary student brought gun to school, authorities say
An investigation is underway after a Jefferson County elementary student brought a gun to school Wednesday morning, officials said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the gun was intercepted before the student was able to take it into Clay Elementary School, which is K-5. The case is being handled...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
A trial in the case has tentatively been set for later this year.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police increasing patrols as group of armed robbers target local Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to increase security for the Hispanic community, because they say a group of armed robbers is targeting and stealing from dozens of Hispanic victims. A construction worker was shot to death on January 25th during a robbery while working on a house...
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
wvtm13.com
Calera police seek help identifying person of interest in bank robbery
CALERA, Ala. — Calera police investigating a bank robbery need help to identify a person of interest in the case. The robbery was reported on Jan. 23 at 11:25 a.m. at the Central State Bank in Calera. According to the police report, a man walked into the bank and...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigating fatal shooting of worker doing renovations in Ensley house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update 1/26: The coroner's office has released the identification of the victim as Roman Gonzalez, 48, Bessemer. Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Ensley. The dispatch call was to the 1400 block of 27th Street Ensley, just after 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Officer Truman...
WAFF
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Long can usually be found in his garage with a hammer in his hand forging crosses from hot iron. But this story isn’t about Daniel, it’s about his late wife, Rachel. On Oct. 7, 2021, Rachel was on her way to work when...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police need help locating man wanted for attempted murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for Tony Hillard. Hillard has been on the run. He is suspected of shooting a man to death on 13th Avenue last May. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
