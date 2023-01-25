Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Related
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Missing pregnant woman and boyfriend both found safe, according to Virginia police
Virginia State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department are both searching for a woman they believe to be high-risk.
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
Richneck Elementary School assistant principal resigns
Richneck Elementary School's Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned, according to school spokesperson Michelle Price.
Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News
Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening. In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.
Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board is scheduled to vote this week on the departure of its superintendent after a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his first-grade teacher. On Tuesday, the Newport News School Board posted an agenda for a special meeting on Wednesday, saying it will...
'Family Day' held at Richneck Elementary ahead of school's reopening
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In an emotional return, Richneck Elementary School families told 13News Now that there are a lot of mixed emotions as they set foot on campus for the first time since a student shot and injured a teacher. "Family Day" came nearly two weeks after the...
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
Man killed in Hampton shooting; Police responding to Fallon Court
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 700 block of Fallon Court. A man was found dead at the scene, according to police.
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Bethel High School student arrested for making threats: Police
The student has been charged and arrested after the Hampton Police Department was told that he allegedly had a bullet on school grounds, according to police.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, it happened in the 4000 block of Shore Drive around 2:20 p.m. VBPD said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Norfolk police need your help identifying this catalytic converter thief.
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story about thefts that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. With the increase of catalytic converter thefts on the rise across Hampton Roads and the country, detectives need your help tracking down a suspect. Police say that...
Comments / 1