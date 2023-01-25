Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Public Notice of Changes to Washington Medicaid State Plan
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Health Care Authority intends to submit State Plan Amendment 21-0003 to update the language of Attachment 3.1-A and 3.1-B, Section 13d: Rehabilitation Services, of the Medicaid State Plan. They deal with the amount, duration, and scope of medical and remedial care. and services...
koze.com
More than 400,000 Idahoans & 1.5 Million Washington Residents Volunteered in 2020-21
BOISE, ID – More than 408,000 Idahoans spent 705,000 hours as volunteers from September 2020 to September 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, their time and effort was worth more than $991 million in economic value for the State of Idaho.
koze.com
Purple Star Award Would Honor “Military Friendly” Washington School Districts (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Lawmakers in Olympia are looking to reward Washington school districts that welcome children of military personnel with open arms and special programs. Representative Clyde Shavers of (D-Oak Harbor) Vice-Chair of the House Education Committee, is sponsor of the Purple Star Award legislation. Dan Frizzell has more.
koze.com
WDFW Seeks Public Input on Proposed Management Plan for Columbia River Smelt
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking public comment on an environmental analysis of a plan to manage eulachon – commonly known as smelt – in the Columbia River Basin. They are a small forage fish that range from California to Alaska. The southern distinct population segment of smelt, which spans from northern California to British Columbia, was listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2010. Since then, changes in population status, federal regulations, and other information led to the need for development of a new management plan for the Washington and Oregon segment of the population.
koze.com
WA Students Champion Two Senate Education Bills
OLYMPIA, WA – A group of Washington State students are applauding two bills that will be heard by the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee. Senate Bill 5355 would mandate Washington schools provide instruction on sex trafficking prevention and identification. Senate Bill 5441 promotes the adoption of school curricula that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
koze.com
New Legislation, Including One Lowering BAC Limit, Proposed to Increase Transportation Safety in Washington (Listen/Watch)
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s transportation is not safe. That, according to several officials who joined Governor Jay Inslee for a press conference to discuss numerous bills being considered in the Legislature to improve the safety for drivers, bicyclists, those working along highways, and pedestrians. Officials say people...
koze.com
Saving Washington’s Salmon From Toxic Tire Dust
LACEY, WA – (Department of Ecology) – For over 20 years, scientists faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
Comments / 0