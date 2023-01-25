ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount, WV

West Virginia woman arrested for DUI, allegedly had meth in pants, and kicked deputy in face

By Monica Starks
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adWRO_0kR4mRk200

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, 40, of Blount, West Virginia, showed signs and behaviors of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

Once out of the car, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and saw a large, unnatural bulky item in the front of Hedrick’s pants, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. When deputies tried to remove the item from her pants and detain her, Hendrick began to resist and fight with the deputy when she only had one handcuff on. The release says they then fell to the ground when Hedrick kicked the deputy in the face, causing injury to the deputy’s eye.

According to authorities, the bulky item in Hedrick’s pants was two bags containing over 30 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded .380 caliber pistol.

Police cite driver of John Deere UTV involved in construction theft

Ms. Hedrick was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, battery on a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ms. Hedrick is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

