Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
My Clallam County
Why would senators not be given access to the Biden and Trump classified documents?
(WASHINGTON) — Blistering criticism this week from Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee — that the administration is “stonewalling” their efforts to review classified materials — has highlighted a new question in the documents cases related to Joe Biden and Donald Trump:. Why...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
