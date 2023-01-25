ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
CBS News

January 2023 clearance deal: Walmart practically giving away this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman for just $25

Looking to refresh your bedding in 2023? Then check out this unbeatable deal on the 4.2-star-rated The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set. It's just $25 at Walmart -- well under half its original $69 price. "This comforter set by pioneer woman is gorgeous," raves one Walmart reviewer. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme." The adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes, full/queen and king; both are $25. Choose between nine different, colorful designs (while they're available)....
People

The 50 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now

Blink and you’ll miss these sales that are up to 70 percent off Calling all Amazon Prime members! You can score exclusive (and impressive) deals right now — if you know where to look.  Amazon's Just for Prime member hub is packed with markdowns across home, fashion, and other departments that are just for subscribers. It's a great place to find discounts as high as 70 percent off on popular brands and products, including Hoover, Eufy by Anker, Ray-Ban, and more. We sifted through the massive assortment and plucked out...

