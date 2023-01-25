ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

wnynewsnow.com

Locally Loved Musician Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Downtown Business in Franklin Prepare for the Return of Franklin on Ice

Downtown businesses in Franklin are preparing for the annual Franklin on Ice Festival next Saturday, February 4th. Sculptures made from blocks of ice will be scattered throughout Fountain Park as part of the city's only winter festival. Franklin on Ice will kick off at 10 a.m., and visitors can walk...
FRANKLIN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Fire Destroys Sheffield Home

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning fire destroyed a home in Sheffield on Friday, Jan. 27. Firefighters were called to the scene on Dunham Street at 4:38 a.m. and the house was “fully involved” when they arrived. All the occupants made it out safely, but one family pet, a cat, was killed.
SHEFFIELD, PA
YourErie

New Quaker Steak & Lube location opens with a bowling alley

One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere. Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September. The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Helping Local Family Who Lost Automotive Business to Fire

Almost a week after a devastating fire destroyed an entire West county business, the company's owners continue to pick up the pieces. Calls for multiple companies came out around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th for a massive fire at Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on Meadville Road in Girard. It...
GIRARD, PA
explore venango

Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
MAYPORT, PA
wdadradio.com

PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH

State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
ELDERTON, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
TIONESTA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township

Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

New convenience store makes its debut in Erie

New convenience store makes its debut in Erie
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
YourErie

One hospitalized following car accident Friday evening

UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify this was a two-car accident and that no injuries were reported for the driver of the second vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie on Friday. Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. for an accident in the 1900 block of […]
ERIE, PA

