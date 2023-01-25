Read full article on original website
Update on puppy found abandoned in Beaver Co. woods
We have an encouraging update on a puppy that was found abandoned in the woods in Beaver County. On January 19, a four-month-old puppy was found emaciated, soaked in rain and urine and near death with extreme anemia.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
erienewsnow.com
Downtown Business in Franklin Prepare for the Return of Franklin on Ice
Downtown businesses in Franklin are preparing for the annual Franklin on Ice Festival next Saturday, February 4th. Sculptures made from blocks of ice will be scattered throughout Fountain Park as part of the city's only winter festival. Franklin on Ice will kick off at 10 a.m., and visitors can walk...
yourdailylocal.com
Fire Destroys Sheffield Home
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning fire destroyed a home in Sheffield on Friday, Jan. 27. Firefighters were called to the scene on Dunham Street at 4:38 a.m. and the house was “fully involved” when they arrived. All the occupants made it out safely, but one family pet, a cat, was killed.
New Quaker Steak & Lube location opens with a bowling alley
One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere. Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September. The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by […]
erienewsnow.com
Community Helping Local Family Who Lost Automotive Business to Fire
Almost a week after a devastating fire destroyed an entire West county business, the company's owners continue to pick up the pieces. Calls for multiple companies came out around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th for a massive fire at Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on Meadville Road in Girard. It...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
Erie chocolatier facing supply chain issues; overstocking supplies ahead of Valentine’s Day
With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, one local chocolatier says his store is continuing to feel the sting of supply chain issues. Owner and operator of Romolo Chocolates, Tony Stefanelli, told us the process has been miserable while trying to continue production during supply chain shortages. For Valentine’s Day he says his store […]
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
Beaver Co. woman charged with over 100 cases of animal abuse
Humane officials in Beaver County say Barbara Beatty has been keeping dozens of animals in filthy and unhealthy conditions, both inside her Taylor Drive home and in a small barn.
wdadradio.com
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
Local restaurant seeking approval for Sunday liquor sales
The Vault needs a total of 50 signatures for Sunday liquor sales.
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
explore venango
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
erienewsnow.com
Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township
Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
yourerie
New convenience store makes its debut in Erie
Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to …. Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to fire department approval. Your Money: Inflation’s impact on long-term plans. Your Money: Inflation's impact on long-term plans. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter …. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather. Your Health: Buyer...
erienewsnow.com
Chief Fire Inspector: Propane Heater Linked to House Fire that Injured Four People
Investigators say an east Erie fire that injured four people was started around a propane heater. The fire broke out on January 12, inside a home on East 13th and Ash Streets. A total of four people were injured. Two of them were treated in Erie, while the other two...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
One hospitalized following car accident Friday evening
UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify this was a two-car accident and that no injuries were reported for the driver of the second vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie on Friday. Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. for an accident in the 1900 block of […]
