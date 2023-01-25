Read full article on original website
Shorty’s bar building scheduled to move Sunday
The other half of the historic Shorty’s Place building is scheduled to be moved starting about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Edwin Myers, the business owner. The first half was moved from the bar’s longtime Tarpon Street location to a lot at Alister and Beach streets on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown. Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14. The...
Portion of Joe Fulton Corridor closed after 18-wheeler runs into ditch, knocks down power line
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes of the Joe Fulton Corridor near Howard Energy were shut down Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler ran into a ditch and knocked a live power line down onto the roadway, according to Port of Corpus Christi officials on scene. AEP was on scene...
Roadwork crews hit gas line on Corpus Christi's West Side, causing leak, detours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers and Nueces County Constables blocked off the road Wednesday afternoon after water crews accidentally hit underground gas line on South Port Avenue near Nimitz Street. Corpus Christi Fire Department Capt. Lonnie Loosemore tells 3NEWS the Corpus Christi Hazardous Materials team...
SPID waterline break causing street, highway on-ramp closures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A waterline break on S. Padre Island Drive will cause some traffic impacts while it is getting fixed. Portions of SPID and the eastbound feeder road between Staples Street and Nile Drive will be partially restricted due to ongoing waterline repairs. Emergency repairs started on...
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Corpus Christi utility billing software vendor sent test email as a mistake
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning, a 3NEWS viewer contacted the newsroom with worries that she had been scammed after seeing an e-mail from the city's utility billing service with details on a "new account." The viewer immediately closed the e-mail and went to her account online to be...
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
Thieves target neighborhoods in series of auto thefts
Man visiting Corpus Christi is the latest victim of theft after a digital measuring device was stolen from his work truck
Warrant issued after founder of 361 Grants fails to appear in court
Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, was supposed to appear in Judge Medary’s court for a docket call Thursday morning but failed to appear in court.
KIII TV3
Former Sinton head football coach Tom Allen dies
Allen resigned from his position in 2018 to focus on his health after being diagnosed with MSA, a disease similar to Parkinson's. He died Thursday night.
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
Bishop CISD teacher resigns after allegations of improper relationship with student; police investigating
BISHOP, Texas — A Bishop CISD teacher has resigned after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Bishop Police Department. The department has opened an investigation into the teacher, who has not been identified. "Their assisting with technical evidence collection," said Bishop Police...
Report: 64,000 people in Nueces County eligible for SNAP benefits
The average amount of benefit given to recipients in Nueces County was about $370 per month. Learn more at the link.
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CCPD: Undercover operation leads to drugs bust at major distribution center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 21 lbs. of drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted a search of a property in the 7500 block of Wooldridge Road on Friday. Quy Nguyen was arrested after the bust uncovered 13.8 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana,...
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
