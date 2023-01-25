ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Shorty’s bar building scheduled to move Sunday

The other half of the historic Shorty’s Place building is scheduled to be moved starting about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Edwin Myers, the business owner. The first half was moved from the bar’s longtime Tarpon Street location to a lot at Alister and Beach streets on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
