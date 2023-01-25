ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

South Carolina man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to over 34 years in federal prison for crushing an officer with a vehicle.

We previously reported that on August 27, 2018, a Homeland Security task force officer and a Cherokee County deputy were conducting surveillance in the case and made a traffic stop of a vehicle that Cornelius Mayberry, 41, of Gaffney, was driving.

Deputies told Mayberry that he had outstanding federal warrants. He resisted arrest and struggled against the task force officer.

Deputies said he put the SUV into drive before accelerating when a deputy reached into the window to stop him.

The task force officer’s upper body was inside the window when the SUV traveled about 20 feet and hit a ditch and went up an embankment, deputies said. The task force officer’s lower body was pinned beneath the SUV when it overturned.

Mayberry escaped through the sunroof and resisted another officer. Deputies said he repeatedly tried to get the second officer’s gun during a struggle before he was handcuffed.

The second officer directed his attention to the officer trapped under the SUV. That’s when deputies say Mayberry fled while still in handcuffs.

Mayberry was arrested on April 4, 2019, and has remained in custody since.

While in court this week, Mayberry pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He was sentenced to 414 months in prison.

Once Mayberry is released he will remain under court-ordered supervision.

