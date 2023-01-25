ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend Common Council seeking applications for some Standing Committees

The South Bend Common Council is seeking applications from interested and dedicated. individuals who wish to volunteer their time and talents to serve as citizen members on the. following Common Council Standing Committees:. Community Investment Committee. Community Relations Committee. Health and Public Safety Committee. Information and Technology Committee. PARC Committee...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress

WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
indiana105.com

Multiple School Lockouts, Threat Determined Non-Credible

Authorities say multiple schools in Porter County began receiving threats from an unknown caller this morning and it was determined to be a non-credible threat. Officials said many police agencies, including Porter County Sheriffs Police, Valparaiso Police, and Portage Police, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. A news release also said some schools went on lockdowns and some on lockouts out of precaution. “All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” police said in a news release.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

20-Year-Old Tells WCHS Students About The Dangers Of Vaping

Daniel Ament, 20, was a healthy kid who played sports when he was kid. However, when he started vaping, he experienced severe consequences to it which led to him having a double lung transplant. Warsaw Community High School Principal Troy Akers said Ament is a living miracle. He’s a survivor...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy

A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Doulos Chapel argues with city for tax exemption status on water bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend church is in hot water for failing to pay its water bill. Or, in this case, for refusing to pay its water bill. “We’ve had calls of people saying hey, we’ll put up the money, and I tell them it’s not about the money,” said Doulos Chapel Pastor Mario Sims. “This is not; this is about a principal here, that you’re charging a church, and you’ve done it for years knowing the church is a not-for-profit.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

City of Plymouth Announces Waste Hauler Large Item Collection Procedure Changes

The City of Plymouth’s waste hauler has announced large item collection procedure changes beginning Monday, February 6. Each City of Plymouth water bill customer is allowed one large item to be collected each month free of charge. The item must be at the curb by 6 a.m. ET on the day trash is collected. If there are more items that need to be collected, contact Republic Services at 574-842-4719 to make arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
onfocus.news

Massive High School Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually

Front Office Sports reported that a huge high school athletics facility is about to be built in Indiana, projected to generate $65 million in annual revenue. Located in Mishawaka, Indiana(population 51,000) the 230,000 square foot facility with host tournaments for football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and other sports. Read more...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

