abc57.com
Another round of wintry weather, Saturday night
Saturday is a cold, gray day. The next round of wintery weather arrives Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday morning. A significant change in the forecast track of the low put Michiana in a more likely area for wintry mix and less snowfall. The higher snow totals are trending northward. A slushy inch in possible by Sunday morning, beware of icy roads, as temperatures fall through Sunday. Next week is cold, Tuesday is not the coldest day, with single digit lows. The weather pattern, however, looks quiet, without much snow.
abc57.com
Another round of snow, breezy Friday
Lake effect snow wrap-up in the early morning of Friday, roads could be a little slick or snow covered, especially in Northern Berrien and Cass counties. Temperatures will be cold to start the day, in the teens. An approaching clipper system with turn the wind to the southwest, becoming breezy, and temperatures warm back above freezing. The clipper brings a quick punch of slushy snow Friday afternoon, another one to two inches possible.
abc57.com
Snowy Wednesday: updated timing and who will see the greatest impacts
Some lighter snow is moving through Michiana this morning - this is the first round before more widespread snow moves in around 4AM EST. The heaviest snow will start later this morning, around 11AM, and last into the early afternoon. Northwestern Michiana should be seeing between 2-4 inches during the day with higher totals above 4 inches expected further southeast, especially in Fulton, Kosciusko, and LaGrange Counties. The most snow from this system should be falling further south and southeast of Michiana, Fort Wayne will likely see their biggest snow so far this season with more than 6 inches possible. System snow moves out of our area this evening, but lake effect snow showers will stick with us overnight. Those lake effect showers will be lasting into tomorrow, with more snow to fall in northwestern Michiana. Southwest Michigan and the northernmost counties in Indiana could see up to 2 inches of snow Thursday with more possible in Berrien County. We round out the week with more, but lighter snow, and snow chances last on-and-off through the weekend.
WIBC.com
What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm
STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
22 WSBT
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential heavy lake effect snow on Thursday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 4 a.m. Friday for Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co. and Berrien and Cass Co., MI. This is where an additional 2" to 4" of lake effect snow will fall. The additional snow will continue to impact traveling across the advisory area.
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
Keep track of county travel advisories issued during winter storm
The first winter storm of 2023 is impacting travel for motorists across central Indiana. Many counties are under some sort of travel advisory as heavy snow continues to fall. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has compiled the travel status for each of Indiana’s 92 counties. The three travel advisories in order of severity […]
WNDU
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 27, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 27, 2023. Goshen 47, Mishawaka 44 (OT) John Glenn 57, Adams 47. Knox 56, Washington Twp. 39. Lakeland 57, Garrett 38. Lakeland Christian...
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
95.3 MNC
Unemployment dips in Indiana, including drops in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties
Indiana’s unemployment rate in December stands at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for December stands at 3.5%. Elkhart County’s jobless rate dropped three-tenths of a point from November to 2.8 percent. St. Joseph County’s rate dropped four-tenths of a...
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso
Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
Times-Union Newspaper
Secretary Of Commerce Says Indiana A ‘Strong Competitor’ Economically
WINONA LAKE - Bradley B. Chambers is paid $0.99 a year to serve as the secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana. “When Governor (Eric) Holcomb asked him to do the job, I think he said no a dozen times or so, but then when he said yes, he said just pay me a dollar a year, preserve the state’s assets,” Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay said when introducing Chambers. “And then, the most important thing and value to us in the business community is that he is a lifelong entrepreneur.”
