FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMPH.com
Would-be copper wire thieves cause significant damage in Fresno, leave empty handed
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A truck fire at a sports complex in southwest Fresno caused extensive damage on Friday. Fire crews were called to the area of W. Jensen and S. West Avenues around 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a truck stuck on top of an underground...
Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.
Crews battling house fire in Merced
Crews are battling a fire at a home in Merced early Friday morning. Crews found flames shooting through the roof of the home when they arrived.
Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
KMJ
Shop, Several Cars Badly Damaged After Fire Breaks Out Southwest Of Easton
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A shop along with several cars was badly damaged Wednesday following a fire just southwest of Easton. According to Cal Fire with Fresno County, 13 firefighters were called to the 9000 block of S. Marks Avenue. Although firefighters were able to put out the...
1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
KMJ
Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County
HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
Fire destroys Merced non-profit and damages businesses nearby
A fire in Downtown Merced destroyed Saint Vincent De Paul on Thursday evening. The flames threatened other businesses next door but fire crews were able to save them.
Visalia Police searching for person responsible for deadly shooting in 2020
Visalia Police need your help to track down the person responsible for a deadly shooting in 2020.
3 arrested after stealing cars and doing donuts in north Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One adult and two teenagers were arrested for stealing vehicles and doing donuts in Fresno, officials from the Fresno Police Department said. Police say, on Tuesday night in the Walmart parking space at Shaw and Blythe avenues, three women were loading groceries into their vehicle when a man in his 20s […]
One person dies, two injured following fatal crash in Visalia
One person has died and two more are injured following a car crash at the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue in Visalia.
Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
KMJ
Next Of Kin Needed For Man Who Died In Fresno Hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is asking the community for help Wednesday in finding the family of a man who recently passed away in Fresno. According to the coroner’s office, little is known about Pedro Villalta Lopez, 67, other than he was taken to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
Visalia Police ask for help in deadly drug deal shooting
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2020 incident in which officers say a person was shot and killed following a drug deal. Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, regarding […]
