Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County

HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
HURON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Next Of Kin Needed For Man Who Died In Fresno Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is asking the community for help Wednesday in finding the family of a man who recently passed away in Fresno. According to the coroner’s office, little is known about Pedro Villalta Lopez, 67, other than he was taken to...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing person found dead in Kings County canal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
MADERA, CA

