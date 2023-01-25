Read full article on original website
portasouthjetty.com
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
Nueces County Game Room permit applications slow
Nueces County Game Room permit applications have been slow since the new ordinance took effect January 2, 2023.
Report: 64,000 people in Nueces County eligible for SNAP benefits
The average amount of benefit given to recipients in Nueces County was about $370 per month. Learn more at the link.
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
Warrant issued after founder of 361 Grants fails to appear in court
Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, was supposed to appear in Judge Medary’s court for a docket call Thursday morning but failed to appear in court.
Bishop PD investigating alleged improper relationship between teacher, student
"The teacher involved was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district and has since resigned," officials said in the release.
Thieves target neighborhoods in series of auto thefts
Man visiting Corpus Christi is the latest victim of theft after a digital measuring device was stolen from his work truck
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
southtexascommunitynews.com
CCPD Disrupted Major Drug Operation
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Officers with the CCPD Narcotics & Vice Investigations Division (NVID) believe they have disrupted a major drug distribution operation, after serving a search warrant on Friday, January 20, 2023, at a residence located on the 7500 blk of Wooldridge. The search warrant was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation.
