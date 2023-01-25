ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CCPD Disrupted Major Drug Operation

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Officers with the CCPD Narcotics & Vice Investigations Division (NVID) believe they have disrupted a major drug distribution operation, after serving a search warrant on Friday, January 20, 2023, at a residence located on the 7500 blk of Wooldridge. The search warrant was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation.
