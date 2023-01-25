Read full article on original website
New tentative dates for Creekside Elementary and Cullen Place Elementary
District officials told KRIS 6 news Cullen Place Elementary will be ready for students on Aug. 9. They hope to have Creekside Elementary open by Jan. 2024.
CCPD cadets graduate from 81st Police Academy
25 cadets from the Corpus Christi Police Department's 81rst Academy graduated, completing a tough but rewarding journey.
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown. Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14. The...
Nueces County Game Room permit applications slow
Nueces County Game Room permit applications have been slow since the new ordinance took effect January 2, 2023.
portasouthjetty.com
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Zavala Elementary receives wheelchair swing
Some kids at Zavala received quite the surprise Friday in the form of a new ADA complaint swing set.
Corpus Christi utility billing software vendor sent test email as a mistake
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning, a 3NEWS viewer contacted the newsroom with worries that she had been scammed after seeing an e-mail from the city's utility billing service with details on a "new account." The viewer immediately closed the e-mail and went to her account online to be...
Snapka's Drive Inn matriarch gets $25,000 scholarship named after her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime resident of Corpus Christi got a special surprise Thursday afternoon. The matriarch of Snapka's Drive Inn was honored with the Method and Maxine Snapka Endowed Scholarship. Maxine was had the honor of having a $25,000 scholarship in her name. "Well I think this...
Warrant issued after founder of 361 Grants fails to appear in court
Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, was supposed to appear in Judge Medary’s court for a docket call Thursday morning but failed to appear in court.
Need for emergency mud bridge fixes prompts city to create new oversight job
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The emergency fixes to the Yorktown Mud Bridge have spurred the city of Corpus Christi to hire a structural engineer dedicated to reviewing TxDOT inspection reports on local bridges, said public works director Ernesto de la Garza. "My assistant director of stormwater Gabriel Hinojosa is...
Portion of Joe Fulton Corridor closed after 18-wheeler runs into ditch, knocks down power line
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes of the Joe Fulton Corridor near Howard Energy were shut down Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler ran into a ditch and knocked a live power line down onto the roadway, according to Port of Corpus Christi officials on scene. AEP was on scene...
KIII TV3
Former Sinton head football coach Tom Allen dies
Allen resigned from his position in 2018 to focus on his health after being diagnosed with MSA, a disease similar to Parkinson's. He died Thursday night.
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Report: 64,000 people in Nueces County eligible for SNAP benefits
The average amount of benefit given to recipients in Nueces County was about $370 per month. Learn more at the link.
Roadwork crews hit gas line on Corpus Christi's West Side, causing leak, detours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers and Nueces County Constables blocked off the road Wednesday afternoon after water crews accidentally hit underground gas line on South Port Avenue near Nimitz Street. Corpus Christi Fire Department Capt. Lonnie Loosemore tells 3NEWS the Corpus Christi Hazardous Materials team...
Donny Thomas shines, as Bishop buries Robstown in 7th straight District 31-4A win
Junior guard Donny Thomas shined offensively with a team-leading 20 points, as the Bishop Badgers rolled to an 82-39 road victory over Robstown and extended a seven-game winning streak in District 31-4A action Friday
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
Bishop PD investigating alleged improper relationship between teacher, student
"The teacher involved was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district and has since resigned," officials said in the release.
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
