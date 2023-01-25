Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Related
portasouthjetty.com
Shorty’s bar building scheduled to move Sunday
The other half of the historic Shorty’s Place building is scheduled to be moved starting about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Edwin Myers, the business owner. The first half was moved from the bar’s longtime Tarpon Street location to a lot at Alister and Beach streets on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Coastal Bend Food Bank holding mobile food distribution on Monday, Jan. 30
The Food Bank's upcoming mobile distribution will be located at the Greyhound Racetrack parking lot at 5302 Leopard Street on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Community invited to mobile food distribution
The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a mobile food distribution on Monday Jan. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Greyhound Racetrack.
Thieves target neighborhoods in series of auto thefts
Man visiting Corpus Christi is the latest victim of theft after a digital measuring device was stolen from his work truck
portasouthjetty.com
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Warrant issued after founder of 361 Grants fails to appear in court
Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, was supposed to appear in Judge Medary’s court for a docket call Thursday morning but failed to appear in court.
mysoutex.com
Sinton dominates all-district football team
Sinton senior wide receiver-free safety Ray Perez was named the Most Valuable Player of the All-District 15-4A, Division II football team released recently. Pirate senior quarterback Braeden Brown was selected the Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Sinton senior outside linebacker Tyler Ramirez was chosen the Defensive Player of the Year.
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
CCPD: Undercover operation leads to drugs bust at major distribution center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 21 lbs. of drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted a search of a property in the 7500 block of Wooldridge Road on Friday. Quy Nguyen was arrested after the bust uncovered 13.8 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana,...
Bishop PD investigating alleged improper relationship between teacher, student
"The teacher involved was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district and has since resigned," officials said in the release.
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
Comments / 0