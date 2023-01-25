Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
portasouthjetty.com
Shorty’s bar building scheduled to move Sunday
The other half of the historic Shorty’s Place building is scheduled to be moved starting about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Edwin Myers, the business owner. The first half was moved from the bar’s longtime Tarpon Street location to a lot at Alister and Beach streets on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Portion of Joe Fulton Corridor closed after 18-wheeler runs into ditch, knocks down power line
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes of the Joe Fulton Corridor near Howard Energy were shut down Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler ran into a ditch and knocked a live power line down onto the roadway, according to Port of Corpus Christi officials on scene. AEP was on scene...
Corpus Christi utility billing software vendor sent test email as a mistake
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning, a 3NEWS viewer contacted the newsroom with worries that she had been scammed after seeing an e-mail from the city's utility billing service with details on a "new account." The viewer immediately closed the e-mail and went to her account online to be...
Roadwork crews hit gas line on Corpus Christi's West Side, causing leak, detours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers and Nueces County Constables blocked off the road Wednesday afternoon after water crews accidentally hit underground gas line on South Port Avenue near Nimitz Street. Corpus Christi Fire Department Capt. Lonnie Loosemore tells 3NEWS the Corpus Christi Hazardous Materials team...
Thieves target neighborhoods in series of auto thefts
Man visiting Corpus Christi is the latest victim of theft after a digital measuring device was stolen from his work truck
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
Former Sinton head football coach Tom Allen dies
SINTON, Texas — Former Sinton head football coach and athletic director Tom Allen died Thursday night. Allen was forced into an early retirement in December 2018 after being diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy two years earlier, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the nervous system. Omar Garcia is the...
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
Bishop PD investigating alleged improper relationship between teacher, student
"The teacher involved was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district and has since resigned," officials said in the release.
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
