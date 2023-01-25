Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Related
Former Sinton head football coach Tom Allen dies
SINTON, Texas — Former Sinton head football coach and athletic director Tom Allen died Thursday night. Allen was forced into an early retirement in December 2018 after being diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy two years earlier, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the nervous system. Omar Garcia is the...
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
KIII TV3
Looking back at Tom Allen's life and career
The former Sinton coach passed away Thursday at just 53-years-old. Listen to his speech after the Pirates fell in the 2014 state semis.
Portion of Joe Fulton Corridor closed after 18-wheeler runs into ditch, knocks down power line
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes of the Joe Fulton Corridor near Howard Energy were shut down Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler ran into a ditch and knocked a live power line down onto the roadway, according to Port of Corpus Christi officials on scene. AEP was on scene...
Roadwork crews hit gas line on Corpus Christi's West Side, causing leak, detours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers and Nueces County Constables blocked off the road Wednesday afternoon after water crews accidentally hit underground gas line on South Port Avenue near Nimitz Street. Corpus Christi Fire Department Capt. Lonnie Loosemore tells 3NEWS the Corpus Christi Hazardous Materials team...
Nueces County Game Room permit applications slow
Nueces County Game Room permit applications have been slow since the new ordinance took effect January 2, 2023.
portasouthjetty.com
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Warrant issued after founder of 361 Grants fails to appear in court
Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, was supposed to appear in Judge Medary’s court for a docket call Thursday morning but failed to appear in court.
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
Thieves target neighborhoods in series of auto thefts
Man visiting Corpus Christi is the latest victim of theft after a digital measuring device was stolen from his work truck
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
Bishop PD investigating alleged improper relationship between teacher, student
"The teacher involved was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district and has since resigned," officials said in the release.
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
