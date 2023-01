- GIRLS: Copan 57, Bluejacket 10. Copan High's Elyzabeth Odum earned a mention Thursday night as one of the great performances by an area prep girls basketball player. Odum put together a triple-double - 24 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists - to put the Lady Hornets on her shoulders.

COPAN, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO