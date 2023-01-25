ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

State Rep. Karlton Howard expected to be okay after suffering medical episode

By Joey Gill, Brad Means
WJBF
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that Howard suffered dizziness while in Atlanta for the State of the State address . He was checked out by a doctor and is expected to be fine.

“Miss Kendra says I’m okay. Go tell everybody!” Representative Howard says with a laugh in a video sent to WJBF News Channel 6.

Howard is a representative for District 129, which covers a significant portion of Richmond County. He was sworn in last week after winning an election in November to take the place of his brother, the late Henry Wayne Howard.

“First, I want to thank everyone, especially my legislative colleagues, for checking on me yesterday and this morning. I also want to express my appreciation for the medical personnel at the State Capitol who immediately took care of me,” Rep. Howard said in a statement on Friday.

WJBF

