State Rep. Karlton Howard expected to be okay after suffering medical episode
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.
NewsChannel 6 has learned that Howard suffered dizziness while in Atlanta for the State of the State address . He was checked out by a doctor and is expected to be fine.
“Miss Kendra says I’m okay. Go tell everybody!” Representative Howard says with a laugh in a video sent to WJBF News Channel 6.
Howard is a representative for District 129, which covers a significant portion of Richmond County. He was sworn in last week after winning an election in November to take the place of his brother, the late Henry Wayne Howard.
“First, I want to thank everyone, especially my legislative colleagues, for checking on me yesterday and this morning. I also want to express my appreciation for the medical personnel at the State Capitol who immediately took care of me,” Rep. Howard said in a statement on Friday.
Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates on this developing story.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 3