thevindicator.com
DAYTON PD WELCOMES NEW OFFICERS
DAYTON – Police Chief Derek Woods introduced several new officers at the City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. Joining the force and officially receiving their badges were Shelly Edwards, Refugio Gonzalez, Karla Umana and Delaynie Burns.
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
houston-today.com
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure
Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery
Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
Houston Chronicle
This Houston Representative says potential state takeover of HISD was his idea
State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston) said a potential state takeover of Houston Independent School District was his idea, dismissing the notion that Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican officials were first to suggest mediating operations of the state's largest school district. This week, the District 142 representative took full responsibility...
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
thevindicator.com
Addison announces for Hardin ISD School Board
My name is Amy Addison, and after much thought and prayer, I have decided to announce my bid to run for Hardin ISD School Board Position 7. I have lived in the Hardin school district nearly my entire life. I love our community and the people that are in it. I am, by far, not a politician; I am a parent and someone who wants the best for our kids.
houstonpublicmedia.org
New Houston ordinance allows property owners to opt out of building sidewalk, but must pay a fee instead
Homeowners and developers will now be able to choose if they want to build a sidewalk in front of their property. Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to implement a "Fee in Lieu of Sidewalk Construction” Ordinance. The ordinance would allow residents that opt out of putting a sidewalk...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system
Houston Public Media and The Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday
Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
9 subpoenas served to various Houston-area leaders by AJ Armstrong's defense team, ABC13 has learned
In all, ABC13 has learned AJ Armstrong's lawyers subpoenaed nine witnesses - almost all leaders in the community - as part of their bid to keep a third murder trial in Harris County.
HCTRA proposes to cut toll rates by 10%, offer EZ tags at no cost
County officials announced a new proposal to cut toll rates by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) County officials outlined a proposal to reduce the cost of tolls by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. Pending approval by Commissioners Court, which next meets Jan. 31,...
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
saobserver.com
Thursday is Confederate Heroes Day in Texas, but Houston lawmakers want it gone after this session
A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate “Confederate Heroes Day,” as he says it should have never been recognized in the first place. A Texas lawmaker is pushing to eliminate a state holiday that’s celebrated on Jan. 19. That holiday is known as “Confederate Heroes Day,” and it was created in 1973 by the Texas Legislature.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Former Harris County Clerk’s Office employee accused of buying cookies with stolen information
A former employee of the Harris County Clerk’s Office and the United States Postal Service is accused of using her jobs to obtain people’s personal information and make fraudulent purchases, including to buy cookies, according to prosecutors. Sharika Prejean, 30, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday and charged with...
bluebonnetnews.com
Tuesday’s storm destroyed southeast Liberty County home
A Liberty County family is grateful to be alive after Tuesday’s powerful storm dropped a tornado directly on their home, ripping off the roof, destroying barns and outbuildings, overturning trailers and blowing out windows on several vehicles. “It looks like a bomb went off. It’s complete devastation,” said Liberty...
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
mocomotive.com
HCSO: DWI driver hurt after hitting deputy’s vehicle in Montgomery County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Harris County deputy’s vehicle who just finished arresting a chase suspect. It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the chase ended on the Eastex Freeway and FM 1314 near Porter. We’re told the deputies tried…
