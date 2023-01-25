ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

thevindicator.com

DAYTON PD WELCOMES NEW OFFICERS

DAYTON – Police Chief Derek Woods introduced several new officers at the City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. Joining the force and officially receiving their badges were Shelly Edwards, Refugio Gonzalez, Karla Umana and Delaynie Burns.
DAYTON, TX
houston-today.com

Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure

Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery

Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
MONTGOMERY, TX
Houston Chronicle

This Houston Representative says potential state takeover of HISD was his idea

State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston) said a potential state takeover of Houston Independent School District was his idea, dismissing the notion that Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican officials were first to suggest mediating operations of the state's largest school district. This week, the District 142 representative took full responsibility...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development

A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
SUGAR LAND, TX
thevindicator.com

Addison announces for Hardin ISD School Board

My name is Amy Addison, and after much thought and prayer, I have decided to announce my bid to run for Hardin ISD School Board Position 7. I have lived in the Hardin school district nearly my entire life. I love our community and the people that are in it. I am, by far, not a politician; I am a parent and someone who wants the best for our kids.
HARDIN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system

Houston Public Media and The Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday

Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Tuesday’s storm destroyed southeast Liberty County home

A Liberty County family is grateful to be alive after Tuesday’s powerful storm dropped a tornado directly on their home, ripping off the roof, destroying barns and outbuildings, overturning trailers and blowing out windows on several vehicles. “It looks like a bomb went off. It’s complete devastation,” said Liberty...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County

HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

