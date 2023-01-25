Read full article on original website
Scooters Coffee Broadcast Recap
Scooter’s Coffee added a new location at 321 South Iowa Avenue in Washington. To celebrate, the drive-thru location hosted a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th. Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for over 20 years and has over 500 locations in 27 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations throughout 2023. Cole Cook was there for the grand opening with the KCII Big Red Radio from 8-10 a.m. Friday. He held live broadcasts, played music, and made announcements. The one to count on to take you where the action is AM and FM KCII.
CARE Ambulance Continues Fairfield Service Following Resignations
January 16, the entire ambulance staff in Fairfield resigned following the termination of their base manager. The eight individuals consisted of four paramedics and four EMT’s. CARE Ambulance, who has a contract with the Jefferson County Ambulance Service Agency, has worked to continue their service for Fairfield by sending...
Carolyn Ann Fry Levy
Visitation for 96-year-old Carolyn Ann Fry Levy will be at Halcyon House Tuesday, February 7th from 3-5p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HACAP, YMCA of Washington County or Hospice of Washington County.
Halcyon House Washington Page with LeAnn Kunz
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Public Library Assistant Director LeAnn Kunz about some of the programs that will happen during Fiber Arts February at the Library.
Scooters Coffee Grand Opening
Scooter’s Coffee added a new location at 321 South Iowa Avenue in Washington. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for over 20 years and has over 500 locations in 27 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations throughout 2023. Cole Cook will be with the KCII Big Red Radio at Scooter’s Coffee from 8-10 a.m. Friday for their grand opening, broadcasting live, playing music, and making announcements. The one to count on to take you where the action is AM and FM KCII.
3 Sigourney Students Earn Trip To State With Short Film
Three members of the Sigourney Speech Team earned a trip to state following a showing of their short film at the district contest last weekend. Juniors Amiya Smallwood, Ava Fineran, and Carly Goodwin received a Division 1 rating for their film, entitled “Little Intruder”. Covering the topic of bullying, the three wrote, produced, and acted in the film, which they presented to the audience at the competition. Fineran, describing the experience, told KCII “It was exciting definitely going in there. We got a lot of good positive feedback.”
Girls Grapplers in Cedar Rapids Friday With State Bids On the Line
The biggest day on the girls wrestling calendar has arrived in southeast Iowa. The Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids is the host site for all KCII-area athletes and their first ever girls state qualifying Super-District meet. The Washington Demons enter the meet with one ranked wrestler in their lineup....
Washington Public Library Wordsmiths Teen Writing Club
The Washington Public Library is beginning a new workshop in February for young writers. The Wordsmiths Teen Creative Writing Club will be held every Wednesday at the Washington Public Library from 4-5 PM. This workshop is for grades 6th-12th, and registration is not required. The weekly session will be taught by Shefali Mathew, a fiction writer from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. If you have any questions, you can contact the Washington Public Library at (319) 653-2726.
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County is one of the few counties in the area without an animal shelter, however plans are in motion to change this by the end of 2023. A building at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mt. Pleasant will be the site of All God’s Creatures Animal Shelter (AGC). While the building still needs renovations, grant money has been received and fundraisers are in the works.
Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner Feb 27th
On Monday, February 27th, from 5-8 PM, the Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner will be held at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. The public is invited to join area economic development partners as the area businesses are highlighted for their growth & success in Washington County over the past year. This will be an evening of networking, special recognition, awards, and a dinner. This event is brought to you by the Greater Washington Business Partnership, which includes the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Washington, and Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG). Annual Dinner tickets will be $60 until February 19th; late registration begins on February 20th at $70 per ticket. Ticket includes a 2-entree buffet with a side, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. You can register for this event with the link to this news story at KCIIradio.com. The Riverside Casino & Golf Resort & the Washington County Hospital and Clinics are hosting this evening of connecting, sharing & celebrating our communities.
Gas Leak in Washington Home
At approximately 4:17 PM Wednesday, the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a gas leak in the attic at 714 East Washington St in Washington. A leak was discovered in the residence, and Alliant energy responded to locate and repair the issue. There were no reported injuries. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by the Washington EMS and The Washington Police Department.
Washington Girls’ Hoops Ends Losing Skid
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team ended their six-game losing streak by knocking off Burlington 50-35 at home Friday night. Washington would ultimately pull away in the second half thanks to one of their better offensive games in weeks, but Demons head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports that, thanks to a strategic play and the execution from their guards, their defense was the key to victory.
Area Girls Wrestlers Punch Ten Tickets To State Friday
In the first ever event of it’s kind Friday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosted State Qualifying Wrestling Super Regionals. All KCII area athletes were on the mat as part of action in Region 5 and Region 6 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids. More than 50 teams participated at the site. Ten local athletes made their way to the podium and secured a trip to the state meet at Xtream Arena in Coralville next week.
Human Trafficking Informational Program To Be Offered This Weekend
The Johnson County Human Trafficking Coalition is offering a free program to raise awareness on the dangers that human trafficking poses to our communities. On Sunday, January 29, the event will be held in the Iowa City Public Library from 1-4:30 p.m. Bearing the title “It Happens Here, Too” the program will teach guests how to identify potential human trafficking activity, the tactics used, and the impact of the internet on trafficking. Breakout sessions will also be held for youth, college-age students, adults, and care providers.
Columbus, Highland, WACO, Lone Tree Wrestling in Action
A number of Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling teams hit the mat for multiple duals last night. The best evening belonged to the Columbus Wildcats, who won all three of their duals in Riverside. Columbus knocked off the host Highland Huskies 56-12 and defeated Louisa-Muscatine 58-24 before rounding out the night with a 51-27 victory over West Liberty.
Savages Storm Past English Valleys Hoops
The Sigourney Savages swept a conference basketball doubleheader Tuesday evening at English Valleys. The Sigourney girls were tied up with English Valleys at the end of the first quarter, but the Savages were able to break free of being knotted up at eight to take a 17-12 lead at halftime, and they kept the Bears at bay the rest of the way in a 43-37 victory.
Warriors Sweep Ravens to Celebrate Senior Night
The brooms at WACO High School got a workout Friday night as the Warrior boys and girls basketball teams swept away the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in a Senior Night Southeast Iowa Superconference hoops doubleheader. In action heard live on AM and FM KCII, The WACO girls were a 63-28 winner. The Warriors sprinted to a 16-6 lead at the close of the first and found themselves on top 33-16 at the half. The Warriors continued their run after the break, pulling away with 13-6 and 17-6 runs in the third and fourth quarters respectively. After the contest, WACO head girls basketball coach Lisa Graber talked about this year’s senior class. “This senior class has put quite a bit of time into everything they do. They are a really nice group of kids. Ellah Kissell in particular, she’ll spend her summers playing AAU basketball and you can see on the floor that she’s put some time in. They are nice athletes too. Grace (Coble), Katie (Leichty) and Natalie (West). They’re a group that’s just always been pretty close and they stuck together through all these years. By the time kids are senior year, if you can keep four or five, or even more out, and they stay close and still liking each other, you can see that on the floor too. I think they play well together and they work hard. Just a nice group of kids, so it was a nice night for them to pick up a win.”
Multiple Charges For Mount Pleasant Man
A Mount Pleasant man has been charged following an altercation that occurred on Friday, January 20. The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of two males fighting with a pregnant woman at 1002 W. Saunders Street in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, officers located one male and one female. The residents reported that nothing had happened, however after investigating, a child was seen with blood on his head.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Participating In I-PLEDGE Program
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on underage tobacco, nicotine, and vapor-product use through their participation in the I-PLEDGE program. The I-PLEDGE program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 90%.
Ravens and Warriors Meet in Wayland Friday
It’s an all-KCII area showdown in Wayland tonight when the WACO Warriors entertain the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in a Southeast Iowa Superconference boys and girls hoops doubleheader. The WACO boys come into the night unbeaten at 16-0 overall, 12-0 in Superconference play after a 59-11 win over Highland Tuesday. The Warriors are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. This season, WACO is scoring 70 points per game and giving up 35, shooting 49% from the floor, 36% from three and 59% at the line with 40 rebounds, 20 assists, 17 steals and 13 turnovers per game. Individually, the Warriors are led by Hunter Hughes at 17 points and four steals per game. Cody Graber has a team best eight boards per outing and Isaac Oswald four assists per game.
