The brooms at WACO High School got a workout Friday night as the Warrior boys and girls basketball teams swept away the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in a Senior Night Southeast Iowa Superconference hoops doubleheader. In action heard live on AM and FM KCII, The WACO girls were a 63-28 winner. The Warriors sprinted to a 16-6 lead at the close of the first and found themselves on top 33-16 at the half. The Warriors continued their run after the break, pulling away with 13-6 and 17-6 runs in the third and fourth quarters respectively. After the contest, WACO head girls basketball coach Lisa Graber talked about this year’s senior class. “This senior class has put quite a bit of time into everything they do. They are a really nice group of kids. Ellah Kissell in particular, she’ll spend her summers playing AAU basketball and you can see on the floor that she’s put some time in. They are nice athletes too. Grace (Coble), Katie (Leichty) and Natalie (West). They’re a group that’s just always been pretty close and they stuck together through all these years. By the time kids are senior year, if you can keep four or five, or even more out, and they stay close and still liking each other, you can see that on the floor too. I think they play well together and they work hard. Just a nice group of kids, so it was a nice night for them to pick up a win.”

