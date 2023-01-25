Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Levi Applegate, Charlotte Windmill, and Mikaila Matheson
On today’s program, we are talking with Levi Applegate, Charlotte Windmill, and Mikaila Matheson with the Washington High School Speech Team about their Division 1 ratings.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MACY FISCH
On today’s program we’re talking with Macy Fisch, a senior at Sigourney High School and President for the National Honor Society, about their Pennies For Patients event.
kciiradio.com
Rinner Receives Southeast Iowa County Services Extension Award
Washington County Extension and Outreach educator Diane Rinner, was recognized at the 2022 Southeast Iowa County Services Extension Award Ceremony held in Sigourney on January 26. Rinner earned the Program Area Recognition Award in the 4-H & Youth category. She was presented this award by Extension Regional Director Katharinna Bain. Rinner provides Agriculture in the Classroom monthly lessons in five Washington County school districts. In addition to classroom programs, she has provided hands-on lessons at Hilltop Dairy’s Dairy Days, Ag Exploration – at the SE Iowa Research Farm, Ag Safety Day for all 2nd-grade students in Washington, and the Washington County Fair. Rinner is often invited to various civic groups, commodity groups, and board meetings to discuss her programming/outreach efforts and impact. Rinner has also served as a mentor for staff from other counties as they begin their own Ag in the Classroom programs.
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls’ Hoops Ends Losing Skid
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team ended their six-game losing streak by knocking off Burlington 50-35 at home Friday night. Washington would ultimately pull away in the second half thanks to one of their better offensive games in weeks, but Demons head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports that, thanks to a strategic play and the execution from their guards, their defense was the key to victory.
kciiradio.com
2023 Keota Homecoming Court
Earlier this week, Keota Junior/Senior High School announced their 2023 Homecoming Court. Queen candidates included Macie McDonald, Taylor Garman, Nicole Clarahan, and Dulaney Clubb. This year’s Homecoming King candidates were Caleb Waterhouse, Aidan Anderson, Dalton Dodd, and Caden Sprouse. At the Pep Rally on Friday, it was announced that...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRITTANY MCGRAW
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brittany McGraw, a member of the Johnson County Human Trafficking Coalition, about their informational program on Sunday, January 29.
kciiradio.com
Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner Feb 27th
On Monday, February 27th, from 5-8 PM, the Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner will be held at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. The public is invited to join area economic development partners as the area businesses are highlighted for their growth & success in Washington County over the past year. This will be an evening of networking, special recognition, awards, and a dinner. This event is brought to you by the Greater Washington Business Partnership, which includes the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Washington, and Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG). Annual Dinner tickets will be $60 until February 19th; late registration begins on February 20th at $70 per ticket. Ticket includes a 2-entree buffet with a side, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. You can register for this event with the link to this news story at KCIIradio.com. The Riverside Casino & Golf Resort & the Washington County Hospital and Clinics are hosting this evening of connecting, sharing & celebrating our communities.
kciiradio.com
Gas Leak in Washington Home
At approximately 4:17 PM Wednesday, the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a gas leak in the attic at 714 East Washington St in Washington. A leak was discovered in the residence, and Alliant energy responded to locate and repair the issue. There were no reported injuries. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by the Washington EMS and The Washington Police Department.
kciiradio.com
CARE Ambulance Continues Fairfield Service Following Resignations
January 16, the entire ambulance staff in Fairfield resigned following the termination of their base manager. The eight individuals consisted of four paramedics and four EMT’s. CARE Ambulance, who has a contract with the Jefferson County Ambulance Service Agency, has worked to continue their service for Fairfield by sending...
kciiradio.com
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County is one of the few counties in the area without an animal shelter, however plans are in motion to change this by the end of 2023. A building at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mt. Pleasant will be the site of All God’s Creatures Animal Shelter (AGC). While the building still needs renovations, grant money has been received and fundraisers are in the works.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks at West Branch Saturday for RVC Championships
Conference championship Saturday has come for southeast Iowa wrestlers which sends the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks to West Branch for the River Valley Championship meet. The Hawks finished the dual season with a 14-7 overall record, that included an 8-4 mark in RVC matchups. Mid-Prairie has one ranked wrestler in their lineup with Mose Yoder at No. 12 at 113lbs in the latest poll from IAwrestle.com. Kaden Meader has the team lead with 29 wins this season. Other Hawks with winning marks include Yoder with 26 wins, Terry Bordenave with 21, Quinn Callahan and Burke Berry with 20 each, Owen Trimpe with 19, Mason Howe, Collin O’Rourke and Tucker Miller all with 15, Dalton Miller and Noah Freeman with 11, Brock Fisher with eight, Max Howe with five, and Austin Bush with three. This week, Mid-Prairie head coach Randy Billups joined the KCII PM Sports Page to talk about the work they did in the room this week to get ready. “I’m an old school guy. We’re pushing hard. This week we are going to take time to go back and review some fine tuning things. Then we’re going to get into it. We’re going to be in the best shape that we can. We’re going to drill and work on all those skills they need to have so they feel they’re the best they can be. That’s our goal. Be at our peak. We’re going to work hard!”
kciiradio.com
Columbus, Highland, WACO, Lone Tree Wrestling in Action
A number of Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling teams hit the mat for multiple duals last night. The best evening belonged to the Columbus Wildcats, who won all three of their duals in Riverside. Columbus knocked off the host Highland Huskies 56-12 and defeated Louisa-Muscatine 58-24 before rounding out the night with a 51-27 victory over West Liberty.
kciiradio.com
Area Girls Wrestlers Punch Ten Tickets To State Friday
In the first ever event of it’s kind Friday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosted State Qualifying Wrestling Super Regionals. All KCII area athletes were on the mat as part of action in Region 5 and Region 6 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids. More than 50 teams participated at the site. Ten local athletes made their way to the podium and secured a trip to the state meet at Xtream Arena in Coralville next week.
kciiradio.com
Warriors Sweep Ravens to Celebrate Senior Night
The brooms at WACO High School got a workout Friday night as the Warrior boys and girls basketball teams swept away the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in a Senior Night Southeast Iowa Superconference hoops doubleheader. In action heard live on AM and FM KCII, The WACO girls were a 63-28 winner. The Warriors sprinted to a 16-6 lead at the close of the first and found themselves on top 33-16 at the half. The Warriors continued their run after the break, pulling away with 13-6 and 17-6 runs in the third and fourth quarters respectively. After the contest, WACO head girls basketball coach Lisa Graber talked about this year’s senior class. “This senior class has put quite a bit of time into everything they do. They are a really nice group of kids. Ellah Kissell in particular, she’ll spend her summers playing AAU basketball and you can see on the floor that she’s put some time in. They are nice athletes too. Grace (Coble), Katie (Leichty) and Natalie (West). They’re a group that’s just always been pretty close and they stuck together through all these years. By the time kids are senior year, if you can keep four or five, or even more out, and they stay close and still liking each other, you can see that on the floor too. I think they play well together and they work hard. Just a nice group of kids, so it was a nice night for them to pick up a win.”
kciiradio.com
Scooters Coffee Grand Opening
Scooter’s Coffee added a new location at 321 South Iowa Avenue in Washington. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for over 20 years and has over 500 locations in 27 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations throughout 2023. Cole Cook will be with the KCII Big Red Radio at Scooter’s Coffee from 8-10 a.m. Friday for their grand opening, broadcasting live, playing music, and making announcements. The one to count on to take you where the action is AM and FM KCII.
kciiradio.com
Wolves Clamp Down on Columbus Hoops
The undefeated season rolls on for the Winfield-Mount Union girls’ basketball team, as WMU improved to 18-0 by defeating the Columbus Wildcats 62-27 Friday evening. A 16-9 lead for the Wolves in the first quarter was stretched to 21 points at halftime, and the tenth-ranked team in Class 1A never looked back.
kciiradio.com
Savages Storm Past English Valleys Hoops
The Sigourney Savages swept a conference basketball doubleheader Tuesday evening at English Valleys. The Sigourney girls were tied up with English Valleys at the end of the first quarter, but the Savages were able to break free of being knotted up at eight to take a 17-12 lead at halftime, and they kept the Bears at bay the rest of the way in a 43-37 victory.
kciiradio.com
Human Trafficking Informational Program To Be Offered This Weekend
The Johnson County Human Trafficking Coalition is offering a free program to raise awareness on the dangers that human trafficking poses to our communities. On Sunday, January 29, the event will be held in the Iowa City Public Library from 1-4:30 p.m. Bearing the title “It Happens Here, Too” the program will teach guests how to identify potential human trafficking activity, the tactics used, and the impact of the internet on trafficking. Breakout sessions will also be held for youth, college-age students, adults, and care providers.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Battle Beavers in Wilton Friday
It’s a River Valley roadtrip tonight for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams when they take on the Wilton Beavers. The Golden Hawk girls are 12-5 on the year, 7-2 in conference, winners of seven straight since Christmas, following a 63-22 Tuesday win over Durant. For the year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 55 per game and giving up 42, shooting 37% from the field, 27% from three and 61% at the line with 37 rebounds, 12 assists, 13 steals and 17 turnovers per game. Individually, Landry Pacha is scoring a team best 11 points to go with eight rebounds and Amara Jones has five assists and four steals per night.
kciiradio.com
Raven Boys Score Saturday Road Win at West Liberty
The Hillcrest Academy boys basketball team captured a much-needed win Saturday over West Liberty 59-51. The Ravens rode an early run to a big start, on top 23-6 after one quarter and 38-20 at the half. West Liberty tried to get back in the game after the break, cutting the Hillcrest lead to 48-38 going to the fourth, but the Ravens held off the Comets over the final eight minutes to get the win. Hillcrest was led individually by Grant Bender’s 18 point, 11 rebound double double, to go with his four steals. Seth Ours got to double figures with 14 points and Luke Schrock added 11. Rowan Miller had four boards and Jace Rempel three assists. The win moved the Raven’s record to 9-7 on the year. Hillcrest will next be in action tomorrow when they travel to WACO. You can hear that Superconference doubleheader on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com live from Bob Hilmer Court in Wayland, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 5:30p.m. tip of the girls game at six with the boys to follow.
