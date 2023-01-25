ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Royal Family Might ‘Make Some Form of Reconciliation’ With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Before Coronation: It’ll Be ‘Temporary’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBRcH_0kR4TYx400

Keep calm and carry on? The royal family could bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the sake of King Charles III ’s forthcoming coronation, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti .

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family

Read article

“I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation … I think because they don't want [family tensions] to upstage what's going on on that very important day ,” the journalist exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 23.

Sacerdoti continued: “Whether or not that's possible is one thing, and whether or not it's lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary. I think it's going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what's happened .”

The Sussexes — who share son Archie , 3, and daughter Lilibet, 19 months — have been outspoken about their experiences as senior members of the royal family since stepping down from their working roles in 2020. Between their March 2021 tell-all CBS interview , their December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan , and the Duke of Sussex’s January 2023 memoi r, Spare , Harry, 38, and the Suits alum, 41, have aired plenty of grievances with the U.K. media and several high-ranking royals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43M8CU_0kR4TYx400
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Spare , the former military pilot claimed that he and his brother, Prince William , got into a physical fight in 2019 after William, 40, allegedly called Meghan “difficult” and “rude.” According to Harry, the Prince of Wales “grabbed” his collar, broke his necklace and “knocked [him] to the floor” during the altercation.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years

Read article

In addition to making claims about his brother — who is currently first in line for the British throne — the Archewell cofounder also shared insights into his relationship with his father. Harry alleged in his memoir that Charles, 74, once told him there wasn’t “enough money to go around” for him and Meghan , despite the firm's ability to support William and his wife, Princess Kate .

“Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him . He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again,” the BetterUp CIO wrote, alluding to his late mother, Princess Diana .

Harry’s comments about his family don’t bode well for lasting reconciliation , Sacerdoti told Us .

“I think Harry and Meghan have said they're expecting an apology, but I think there aren't many people who agree that it's due that way round,” the Oxford alum claimed. “Some of the individuals within [ Spare ] — the king, the queen and the Prince of Wales — all come out of that book so badly. They're so broadly criticized by Harry, so nastily criticized in sections , that I think they could be feeling very sore about this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9i0E_0kR4TYx400
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales November 2022. Paul Grover/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Father King Charles III's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

He continued: “But above all else, I think they might also be feeling that they just want to keep quiet because they don't wanna provoke any more of this sort of thing, which is damaging not just to them emotionally and personally, but to the nation, because this is an attack effectively on part of the Constitution of Great Britain.”

The deepening of the royal family’s rift comes just months before Charles’ coronation , which is set for May 6, 2023 — the same day as Archie’s 4th birthday. Queen Consort Camilla — who, like Charles, automatically assumed her new title upon Queen Elizabeth II’ s death in September 2022 — will be crowned as well.

“We’re expecting, probably, the Prince and Princess of Wales to take part and maybe their children, Prince George , Princess Charlotte [and] Prince Louis ,” Sacerdoti told Us of the big day. “And we may also — who knows — see Harry and Meghan included in that, and their children as well.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 51

Donna Monti
3d ago

Cut them off. Scrape that off your shoes. Make them crawl back and beg forgiveness. Stop extending the olive branch because each time m3gan makes it an opportunity to for fill her obligation to netflix Geeez chuck.

Reply(4)
53
carol Smith
2d ago

Doing this will provide the Sussex’s more ammo, move on and pay no attention It is so obvious Harry has severe emotional problems. Meghan is down right evil . She needs to help her husband get the help he needs but she needs help too

Reply
33
Janice Mitchell
2d ago

the only reason they would want to go is to privately film for their Netflix..they need more coverage for Netflix.im sorry but i wouldnt trust them for nothing

Reply
25
Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims the Queen’s Former Dresser Angela Kelly Sent a ‘Clear Warning’ Holding Wedding Tiara Back From Meghan Markle

Tiara trouble. According to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's former senior dresser, Angela Kelly, became "obstructive" when tasked with lending Meghan Markle an accessory for her wedding day, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained in his Spare memoir that Meghan, 41, was slated to wear a tiara from the late […]
netflixjunkie.com

“Little exaggerated” – Prince Harry Finally Comments on Infamous Meghan Markle Tiara Drama

Meghan Markle dazzled at her wedding with Prince Harry in a timeless white gown by Clare Waight Keller. However, not the £110,000 Givenchy dress but Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau stole all the thunder. As per the royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II lent Markle the tiara that had a 10-diamond brooch as a centerpiece for her wedding. Following the royal wedding, a lot of stories popped up in the media regarding the tiara.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
Marie Claire

Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Photo Might Be Sending a Subtle Message to Prince Harry About Their Royal Power

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family continues to ignore the allegations launched at them by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t sending the public subtle messages along the way. From their clothing to their Instagram page, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be reassuring their fans that they’ve still got the upper hand. Royal watchers have already seen the sudden coordinated outfits at the Princess of Wales’ carol service in December and the couple’s visit to Liverpool...
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
The Independent

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using his legacy to promote their newest Netflix documentary, describing it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”.In an interview with The Australian, social activist Ndileka Mandela admitted she admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having the “confidence to break away” from the royal family, but criticised the couple’s involvement in the documentary series Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal...
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

286K+
Followers
27K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy