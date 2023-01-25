ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooking with Rania: Corn Chowder

 3 days ago

Cooking with Rania: Corn Chowder 04:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is whipping up another soup recipe for her January comfort food series.

Corn Chowder

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups frozen corn kernels  - steamed lightly
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 4 slices thick cooked bacon – minced
  • 1 medium sweet onion, finely diced
  • 1 red bell pepper – finely diced
  • 1 Jalapeno – seeded and diced
  • 3 celery stalks – finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves – minced
  • 6 cups chicken broth (I used my frozen homemade corn broth made from corn cobs from summer – boxed chicken broth is OK to use )
  • 3 Yukon Gold potatoes – peeled and diced
  • 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese – shredded
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

Reserve ¾ cup of the corn kernels and puree the rest with the heavy cream in a food processor or blender. Reserve until needed.

Cook the bacon in a soup pot oven medium heat until crisp, about 8 minutes. Add the onion, pepper, jalapeno, celery, and garlic. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 8-10 minutes.

Add the ¾ cup reserved corn kernels, broth (or corn stock) and potatoes. Bring the soup to a simmer and cook, covered, until the potatoes are tender , about 10 - 15 minutes. Using an emersion blender, blend the soup briefly, but not to a complete puree.  It's OK for the soup to show some of the corn kernels and bits of cooked potatoes and vegetables.

Add the pureed corn and cream and the cheese. Warm the soup and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve the soup in warmed bowls.

Makes 2 quarts

Pittsburgh, PA
