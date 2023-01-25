SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lumar Ridge, its latest single-family, new-home community situated in popular Kent, Washington. The new community offers stunning views of the Kent Valley and Olympic Mountains and is close to outdoor recreation. The new homes at Lumar Ridge are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Families will appreciate the planned community park and being walking distance to highly ranked schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005090/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in popular King County, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO