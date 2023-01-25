ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
anash.org

“The Largest Chabad Property in Pacific Northwest”

A 10,000 sq ft. building sitting on 3.79 acres of land in the heart of Olympia, Washington, is being purchased by shluchim Rabbi Yosef and Rivky Schtroks, and will be the largest Chabad property in the region. The Jewish Community in Olympia, WA, and its surrounding neighborhoods have a rich...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?

Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton community members want to raise the minimum wage

Community advocates and leaders are pushing to raise the minimum wage in Renton. This November, Renton voters may get to decide whether or not to raise the minimum wage to match Tukwila’s minimum wage, which is at almost $19 an hour for 2023. On Jan. 18, Raise the Wage...
RENTON, WA
The Suburban Times

A night of heartache and hope

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular King County, Washington

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lumar Ridge, its latest single-family, new-home community situated in popular Kent, Washington. The new community offers stunning views of the Kent Valley and Olympic Mountains and is close to outdoor recreation. The new homes at Lumar Ridge are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Families will appreciate the planned community park and being walking distance to highly ranked schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005090/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in popular King County, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
KING COUNTY, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
SEATTLE, WA
6AM City

What local bank just got a new president? 👀

Bank of America names Jim Morehead (left) as president, with Alex Yang becoming Seattle market executive, succeeding Jeremey Williams who was promoted to community relations manager executive. Photo provided by Bank of America Seattle
SEATTLE, WA

