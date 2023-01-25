ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Panel seeks to allow re-exports of Swiss weaponry to Ukraine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6f4T_0kR477U100

GENEVA (AP) — A parliamentary panel in Switzerland has recommended waiving a law that bars countries from re-exporting Swiss armored vehicles, weapons and other war materiel to Ukraine for its defense against Russia, insisting the move would not violate the country’s much-vaunted neutrality.

The Security Policy Committee of the lower house of Switzerland’s parliament voted 14-11 Tuesday to allow an re-export exception for cases involving a use of force that violates international law — notably, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago.

Adherence to the concept of neutrality is enshrined in the Swiss constitution. The National Council committee’s vote amounts to only a small first step, and it remains far from certain whether the government would authorize such a waiver.

“The majority of the committee believes Switzerland must offer its contribution to European security, which requires more substantial aid to Ukraine,” the committee said in a statement. It insisted the proposed changes “respect the law of neutrality” because they would not involve direct exports of Swiss war materiel to conflict zones.

Any move by Switzerland to allow such re-exportations would unlikely be a game-changer for Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces. But the proposed easing of the Swiss restrictions comes as pressure has mounted on friends of Ukraine — like the United States and Germany — to do more to help Kyiv, which has been clamoring for more Western tanks, anti-aircraft systems and other firepower for its defense against Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

Germany and the United States on Wednesday announced plans to ship dozens of main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ever since the war began last February, Switzerland has faced an often-divisive debate about just how far the country would and could go in taking a stand on the Ukraine conflict. So far, its biggest decisions have involved lining up behind the European Union — the 27-member-state bloc that Switzerland has not joined — on economic sanctions, which itself has riven the Swiss body politic.

Authorizations for the re-export of Swiss weaponry to Ukraine, let alone direct shipments from Switzerland, have been off the table. A final decision could rest with the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs, known as SECO, or with the Federal Council, the seven-member governing body that includes Swiss President Alain Berset.

SECO previously received requests from Germany to allow it to pass on 35 mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, as well as 12.7 mm ammunition for an unspecified purpose. Denmark sought the right to ship Piranha III wheeled armored vehicles to Ukraine.

The economic affairs secretariat said the requests were denied under a law that bars exports to any country involved in an internal or international armed conflict.

Last week, Spain requested authorization to transfer to Ukraine two 35 mm anti-aircraft guns imported from Switzerland. Switzerland was unlikely to agree to the request, SECO said. It has cited Switzerland’s commitments under the Fifth Hague Convention of 1907, summarizing that agreement as saying “the principle of equal treatment must be observed when exporting arms.”

As with counterparts in many other countries, SECO generally has the power to decide whether or not to allow such re-exportations or not. In complex and significant situations like the Ukraine war, it can seek input and decision-making from the Federal Council.

Under the committee’s proposal, authorization for re-exportation could be possible if the U.N. Security Council or a two-thirds majority of the U.N. General Assembly declares any use of force to violate international law, the committee said.

The Security Council — which counts Russia as a veto-wielding permanent member — is unlikely to do so. But the assembly in November overwhelmingly passed a measure calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law over the conflict in Ukraine.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin

The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy