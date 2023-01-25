ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Serving Trays on Sale From Wayfair — Under $80

By Hannah Kahn
 3 days ago

You got served! But this time, it’s a good thing. If you’re a hostess with the mostess who loves throwing dinner parties or a homebody who favors breakfast in bed, there’s one home essential you can’t live without: a tray. These multi-purpose products are part accent piece and part serving surface. Distribute drinks, display trinkets or decorate with these beauties!

Right now, Wayfair is offering a major sale on serving trays up to 48% off. Stock up on one of these styles below to liven up your living space!

This Wooden Farmhouse Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrHhq_0kR3qzGj00
Wayfair

Simple and sturdy, this light wooden tray is giving farmhouse vibes meets Hamptons house. It belongs in a Nancy Meyers movie!

Was $59 On Sale: $42 You Save 29% See It!

This Pink Acrylic Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A265n_0kR3qzGj00
Wayfair

Pretty in pink! Add some feminine flair to your home with this pink acrylic tray in a circular shape.

Was $27 On Sale: $22 You Save 19% See It!

This Rustic Wooden Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRMgh_0kR3qzGj00
Wayfair

We have a feeling this rustic tray would get the seal of approval from Chip and Joanna Gaines . Love the naturally weathered wood!

Was $112 On Sale: $76 You Save 32% See It!

This Pebbled Tray With Gold Accents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXauf_0kR3qzGj00
Wayfair

Available in a variety of colors, this modern tray is a work of art. The gold hardware handles are both luxurious and convenient.

Was $40 On Sale: $36 You Save 10% See It!

This Wooden Mosaic Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxxX6_0kR3qzGj00
Wayfair

Featuring a mirrored mosaic base, this wooden tray is boho-chic! We’d use this tray as a centerpiece to hold knick-knacks.

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See It!

This Circular Gold Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzwuH_0kR3qzGj00
Wayfair

Good as gold! This mirrored tray with gold raised sides will instantly elevate your decor.

Was $97 On Sale: $78 You Save 20% See It!

This Wood and Metal Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvE3O_0kR3qzGj00
Wayfair

Mixing wood and metal, this handmade tray feels farmhouse and industrial at the same time. Doesn’t it look like a piece you might find at Restoration Hardware?

Was $71 On Sale: $37 You Save 48% See It!

Live Your Coziest Life With These Home and Fashion Finds From QVC

Read article

Looking for more ways to elevate your home? Shop other top picks here:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

