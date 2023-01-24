ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State

This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous

With the ability to order anything we want on our phones and have it delivered right to our door, many of us have forgotten how fun a trip to our local shopping mall can be. Remember back in high school when meeting friends at the mall was the ultimate weekend activity? A soft pretzel in one hand, an Orange Julius in the other, shopping bags looped over both arms? Sure, it was easy to blow our entire month’s allowance in just a few hours, and we got home completely exhausted from lugging around our haul all afternoon. But we all know that it was totally worth it for the rush of showing off our new threads at school on Monday and having our friends exclaim, “SO cute!! Where did you get that?”
Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began

The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
ENDICOTT, NY
Western New York Could Break This Snow Record

Usually, when you hear the phrase “world record” associated with snow, it’s not a good thing. But this time, it is - promise!. Remember how much fun it was to play outside in the snow when you were a kid? Building snowmen and forts, sledding, and, as long as you didn’t get too aggressive, snowball fights? Ahh, memories.
CHILI, NY
When Will the Feared “Binghamton Winter” Actually Start?

As someone experiencing their first Binghamton winter, I can't help but notice that as January comes to a close the winter weather hasn't actually been that bad. So I'm curious as to whether we're having a particularly warm winter here, or if the tales of the feared Binghamton winter have been greatly exaggerated.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding

Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
UTICA, NY
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”

A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
ENDWELL, NY
Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
MAINE STATE
New York Ranked 5th Worst State to Retire

Bad news for New York residents near retirement age, you might be better served by moving to another state to enjoy your retirement years. According to a study by Adam McCann of Wallethub, New York was ranked 46th of the 50 states when it comes to retirement, ranking dead last in affordability. On the bright side, New York ranked 10th in quality of life and 16th in health care.
COLORADO STATE
Binghamton Police Investigating Death of East Side Resident

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Binghamton resident. Police officers were sent to a home at 3 Whiting Street on the city's East Side shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Detective Captain Cory Minor said a death investigation is underway. He declined to release the name...
BINGHAMTON, NY
New York Made So Much Money on the Last Mega Millions Jackpot

The January 13th drawing of the Mega Millions was a record jackpot of $1.35 billion, and New York generated a ton of money for public schools and lottery retailers. According to a report by Michael Mahar of News10, New York generated over $70.6 million for public schools and lottery retailers in lottery ticket sales between October 2022 and January 13th before a Maine resident won the $1.35 billion jackpot. During that time, New Yorkers bought $172.4 million worth of lottery tickets with all profits going to public schools. There were also 12 New Yorkers who actually won big prizes totaling $12 million.
MAINE STATE
