ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Joel Bitonio

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Two more Wildcats added to 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Kentucky inside linebacker Jacquez Jones and outside linebacker Jordan Wright, have been added to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Jones and Wright join UK offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and defensive back Keidron Smith, who had previously been...
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

Oregon offers scholarship to Akili Smith Jr

Akili Smith had one of the best seasons at quarterback for Oregon in program history in 1998, leading the Ducks to a bowl and an All-American honor for himself. Now the Oregon Duck football program is hoping to replicate the same success with Akili Smith's son. The Oregon Ducks extended...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Brian Hartline, Jim Leonhard among college football assistants that could become head coaches soon

With more than 100 schools at the FBS level, there is plenty of opportunity to become a head coach in college football. It is not easy to get that promotion, though, especially if one lacks in head coaching experience. But there are always assistants — Jim Leonhard and Brian Hartline included — that seem ready to take the leap into a head coaching role, and bringing on an up-and-coming young name often works out for programs.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

What Ohio State is getting in James Laurinaitis as a coach

Ohio State made an addition to the coaching staff on Friday evening, announcing the hiring of James Laurinaitis as a graduate assistant, working with the linebackers. Typically, the hiring of a graduate assistant wouldn't cause much of a stir around Buckeye Nation, but Laurinaitis is a former three-time consensus All-American, among many other collegiate honors, so he's not the typical graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: Cougar Hoops vs Cincinnati

Good afternoon all. I was planing to be at the game today in-person, most specifically to get an eye on some of the recruits on hand, but I woke up to a couple of new issues I need to deal with today at the house. I'll be watching the game though and we can use this thread for today's discussion.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

College football's top 25 classes entering Signing Day

College football's early signing period for the 2023 gave us a good idea of which programs won an offseason title, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board entering National Signing Day this week. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and that's not expected to change with Alabama and Georgia locked in as the nation's top recruiters this cycle.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama finishes 2023 cycle with nine 5-star recruits

247Sports released its final rankings update of the 2023 recruiting cycle on Thursday, and nine of Alabama's signees finished graded as five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. They are:. 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. 5-star safety Caleb Downs. 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. 5-star defensive lineman James Smith. 5-star...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Five former Tigers vying for Super Bowl berth

A berth in the Super Bowl will be on the line Sunday for five former LSU Tigers as the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games take place in Kansas City and Philadelphia. LSU is guaranteed a Super Bowl participant for the 22nd straight year as three of the four remaining playoff teams feature former Tigers. The 22 consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl ties with Georgia for the longest such streak in college football. LSU has had at least one player on a Super Bowl roster dating back to Super Bowl XXVI in February of 2002.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

FSU is 'up there' for Miami defender Jeremiah Marcelin

TALLAHASSEE – Three-star defender Jeremiah Marcelin was in Tallahassee for a Florida State camp this past summer, but he was working that day. So Saturday’s experience at Junior Day was important for Marcelin as he got a chance to see the campus and spend extra time with FSU’s coaching staff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy