Charleston chef appointed 2023 South Carolina chef ambassador
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A downtown Charleston chef is one of three chefs who will represent the state in culinary events throughout the year. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, was selected as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced Thursday on behalf of multiple state agencies. […]
Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
crbjbizwire.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating Black entrepreneurs
Charleston, SC – EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on Feb. 9, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at The Wonderer. Held in...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Locums Firm is Rising with a Growing Talent Roster
Charleston, SC – Today, Floyd Lee Locums—a locums tenens staffing firm in the healthcare industry—announced the latest developments on its executive team and in its impressive streak of talent acquisition. Effective immediately, the company is proud to announce the promotion of Joanna Van Oss to Vice President of Learning & Development. Van Oss is among the 83 employees who are rapidly expanding the business’s footprint year over year.
crbjbizwire.com
Bosch Gives Grants to 90 Charleston Classrooms
Charleston County School District (CCSD) is proud to announce that 90 teachers are winners of a Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant this year. The combined value of the grants is over $160,000. The BEST grants advance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and sustainability education in ways that inspire, excite, and engage students.
crbjbizwire.com
Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
crbjbizwire.com
Trident United Way and Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for Lead United
North Charleston, SC — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach
I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
North Charleston seeking master developer for the transformation of riverfront property
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park. The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its […]
Parents concerned over recent fights at Timberland High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents at one Berkeley County school say they want more security measures in place after several fights and threats to schools. Timberland High School parents said they are concerned about several fights that have taken place at the school recently. “It seems like ever since the kids went back to […]
Coastal Observer
As inlet continues to migrate Prince George group files lawsuit
The migration of Pawleys Inlet has prompted a third lawsuit against the state, the town of Pawleys Island and its contractors seeking to shift the inlet north to its location before the town conducted a beach renourishment project. The Prince George Community Association filed suit last week asking the Circuit...
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
Hanahan Middle School student named BCSD spelling bee champion
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Hanahan Middle School student is the new Berkeley County School District spelling bee champion! After competing in multiple rounds, Siqi Fang was declared the winner in BCSD’s annual spelling bee competition held on Thursday night. She correctly spelled “rabbinic,” “vespertine,” and “cyanosis” to make it to the championship round. She […]
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
yourislandnews.com
Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro
WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
abcnews4.com
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
