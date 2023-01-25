ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wrestling group and conference rankings for Jan. 27

Boys Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 5 Southern 48-12 on January 25, 2023 Below check out the rankings for group and conference in New Jersey through matches of Jan. 26. NON-PUBLIC. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
glensidelocal.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening in Abington

Nothing Bundt Cakes held a Grand Opening today for their new location at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The opening comes on the heels of Community Appreciation Week, a series of events which honored and thanked local public servants. Public servants were able to show their badges or business cards and receive 10 percent off all purchases on their designated days.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a New Jersey Weekend Retreat Designed for Extended Family Fun

Connection was always the central idea behind this New Jersey vacation home. The owners purchased the 110-year-old house in order to be closer to family after leaving behind a property in the relatively faraway Oyster Bay, New York. “The goal with [this] house is to have people come over all the time,” says homeowner Sheila Peluso, whose family of four (including two young children, a girl and a boy), has relatives who live just 10 minutes away. Fittingly, the space is designed for people of all ages and for extended family and new friends alike.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Old Navy Announces Official Opening Date For New N.J. Store

Old Navy has officially announced its opening date for another New Jersey store. The clothing retailer will be opening their Kearny location on Feb. 4 according to NJ Advance Media. It will be located at 274 Passaic Ave. in the Kearny Plaza Shopping Center. The new Old Navy store is replacing Modell’s Sporting Goods.
KEARNY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

These NJ Chefs Are James Beard Award Semifinalists

The semifinalists for the Restaurant and Chef James Beard Awards have officially been announced — and three of them can be found right here in the Garden State. First awarded in 1991, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards comprise 23 culinary categories. One New Jersey chef was recognized in the ‘Outstanding Chef’ category, while two others were recognized in the ‘Best Chef’ for the entire mid-Atlantic category of DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, and VA.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy