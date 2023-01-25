Connection was always the central idea behind this New Jersey vacation home. The owners purchased the 110-year-old house in order to be closer to family after leaving behind a property in the relatively faraway Oyster Bay, New York. “The goal with [this] house is to have people come over all the time,” says homeowner Sheila Peluso, whose family of four (including two young children, a girl and a boy), has relatives who live just 10 minutes away. Fittingly, the space is designed for people of all ages and for extended family and new friends alike.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO