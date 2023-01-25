Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
Wrestling group and conference rankings for Jan. 27
Boys Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 5 Southern 48-12 on January 25, 2023 Below check out the rankings for group and conference in New Jersey through matches of Jan. 26. NON-PUBLIC. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 26
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
New Jersey teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women’s figure skating title
The New Jersey skater drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage.
Get Your Philadelphia Eagles Green Pizza on Sunday at Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop
Everybody's going green this weekend including a pizza shop in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). I'm not talking about environmentally friendly green, I'm talking about Philadelphia Eagles green. Fly Eagles Fly. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Eagles are one win away from going to the Super...
glensidelocal.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening in Abington
Nothing Bundt Cakes held a Grand Opening today for their new location at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The opening comes on the heels of Community Appreciation Week, a series of events which honored and thanked local public servants. Public servants were able to show their badges or business cards and receive 10 percent off all purchases on their designated days.
‘Sister of the Thin Mint': Girl Scouts new cookie of the 2023 season is here
🍪 Girl Scout cookie selling is underway from now until April. 🍪 New this season is the Raspberry Rally, sister cookie of the Thin Mint. 🍪 Scouts can sell cookies in-person, on a digital cookie platform, and at booth sales. It’s time to buy your favorite cookies!...
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time
E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a New Jersey Weekend Retreat Designed for Extended Family Fun
Connection was always the central idea behind this New Jersey vacation home. The owners purchased the 110-year-old house in order to be closer to family after leaving behind a property in the relatively faraway Oyster Bay, New York. “The goal with [this] house is to have people come over all the time,” says homeowner Sheila Peluso, whose family of four (including two young children, a girl and a boy), has relatives who live just 10 minutes away. Fittingly, the space is designed for people of all ages and for extended family and new friends alike.
10 best places for wings in South Jersey
There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Old Navy Announces Official Opening Date For New N.J. Store
Old Navy has officially announced its opening date for another New Jersey store. The clothing retailer will be opening their Kearny location on Feb. 4 according to NJ Advance Media. It will be located at 274 Passaic Ave. in the Kearny Plaza Shopping Center. The new Old Navy store is replacing Modell’s Sporting Goods.
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
N.J. weather: When will the snow start? Latest winter storm forecast, timing, rain and snow totals, wind alerts
UPDATE: ‘Potent’ storm to hit state with snow, 50 mph gusts, drenching rain. Latest forecast. New Jersey will be impacted by a sloppy winter storm on Wednesday that will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain, along with strong winds that could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph at times.
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
These NJ Chefs Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
The semifinalists for the Restaurant and Chef James Beard Awards have officially been announced — and three of them can be found right here in the Garden State. First awarded in 1991, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards comprise 23 culinary categories. One New Jersey chef was recognized in the ‘Outstanding Chef’ category, while two others were recognized in the ‘Best Chef’ for the entire mid-Atlantic category of DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, and VA.
NJ’s best spots for a romantic Valentine’s dinner by a fireplace
It’s pretty easy to get a really good meal in New Jersey; what with the plethora of unbelievable restaurants we have in the state and our amazing cuisine. Some of the most sophisticated, award-winning restaurants in the Northeast reside right here in New Jersey, as you know. But Valentine’s...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
